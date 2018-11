Bruins in the NFL - Week Twelve

UCLA IN THE NFL – WEEK TWELVE

Derrick Coleman, RB – Made one special teams tackle assist, QB – Started, completed 12 of 19 passes, 105 yards, one TD (25 yards), one interception, DE – PlayedLogan Paulsen, TE – Started, made one reception for two yards Jacob Tuioti-Mariner , DL – practice squad, WR – Inactive, LB – Made two solo tackles, one pass defense, OT – InactiveAlex Redmond, OL – StartedAaron Wallace, LB – practice squadDatone Jones, DL – injured reserveXavier Su'a-Filo, OG – StartedKenny Clark, DT – Started, made four tackles (two solos), one sack (nine yards), one TFL, one QB hitMarcedes Lewis, TE – Started, made one reception for four yardsKa'imi Fairbairn, K – Made both field goal attempts (43, 47) and all four PATs, DT – Made two tackles (one solo)Myles Jack, LB – Started, made three tackles (two solos), one QB hit, one fumble forced,TE – injured reserve, C – PlayedJake Brendel, C – Started (OG)Anthony Barr, LB – Started, made one solo tackleEric Kendricks, LB – Started, made a team-high (tied) seven tackles (one solo)Kevin McDermott, LS – Snapped on three field goal attempts, three PATs and four punts, WR - reserve/non-football injuryMatthew Slater, WR/KR – PlayedPaul Perkins, RB –reserve/non-football injury list, OT – Started, DT – reserve/physically unable to performCassius Marsh, DL – Made three solo tackles, two QB hits Najee Toran, OL – practice squadBrett Hundley, QB – Did not playCaleb Benenoch, OT – Started, LB – Made six tackles (two solos), 0.5 sacks (5.5 yards), one QB hit, DL – Inactive, CB – Made two solo tackles