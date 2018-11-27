Bruins in the NFL - Week Twelve

UCLA IN THE NFL – WEEK TWELVE
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Derrick Coleman, RB – Made one special teams tackle assist
Josh Rosen
, QB – Started, completed 12 of 19 passes, 105 yards, one TD (25 yards), one interception
ATLANTA FALCONS
Takkarist McKinley
, DE – Played
Logan Paulsen, TE – Started, made one reception for two yards
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
, DL – practice squad
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Jordan Lasley
, WR – Inactive
Kenny Young
, LB – Made two solo tackles, one pass defense
BUFFALO BILLS
Conor McDermott
, OT – Inactive
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Alex Redmond, OL – Started
Aaron Wallace, LB – practice squad
DALLAS COWBOYS
Datone Jones, DL – injured reserve
Xavier Su'a-Filo, OG – Started
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Kenny Clark, DT – Started, made four tackles (two solos), one sack (nine yards), one TFL, one QB hit
Marcedes Lewis, TE – Started, made one reception for four yards
HOUSTON TEXANS
Ka'imi Fairbairn, K – Made both field goal attempts (43, 47) and all four PATs
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Eli Ankou
, DT – Made two tackles (one solo)
Myles Jack, LB – Started, made three tackles (two solos), one QB hit, one fumble forced
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Austin Roberts
,TE – injured reserve
Scott Quessenberry
, C – Played
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Jake Brendel, C – Started (OG)
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Anthony Barr, LB – Started, made one solo tackle
Eric Kendricks, LB – Started, made a team-high (tied) seven tackles (one solo)
Kevin McDermott, LS – Snapped on three field goal attempts, three PATs and four punts
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Darren Andrews
, WR - reserve/non-football injury
Matthew Slater, WR/KR – Played
NEW YORK GIANTS
Paul Perkins, RB –reserve/non-football injury list
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Kolton Miller
, OT – Started
Eddie Vanderdoes
, DT – reserve/physically unable to perform
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Cassius Marsh, DL – Made three solo tackles, two QB hits
Najee
Toran, OL – practice squad
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Brett Hundley, QB – Did not play
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Caleb Benenoch, OT – Started
TENNESSEE TITANS
Jayon Brown
, LB – Made six tackles (two solos), 0.5 sacks (5.5 yards), one QB hit
Matt Dickerson
, DL – Inactive
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Fabian Moreau
, CB – Made two solo tackles