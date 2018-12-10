Wilson Earns All-America Honors

Tight endearned second-team All-America honors from Sporting News and CBS Sports, it was announced Tuesday.Wilson, who was a semifinalist for the 2018 John Mackey Award which annually honors the nation's top tight end, led the nation's FBS tight ends in receptions per game (5.0), receiving yards per game (80.4) and total receiving yards (965) during the regular season. His totals of 60 catches and 965 yards in 2018 were the most ever by a Bruin tight end and ranked 11on each of those all-time school single-season lists.Wilson was UCLA's lone first-team selection on the Pac-12 All-Conference squad which was determined in a vote of the conference coaches. He was also named to the first-team AP All-Pac-12 squad. Wilson ranked tied for 10among all Pac-12 receivers in receptions per game this season and was tied for fifth among all league receivers with an 80.4 receiving yards per game average.Wilson compiled three 100-yard receiving games for the season (102-Washington, 164-Arizona State, 184-Stanford). His 11 catches in the game versus the Sun Devils put him over the 100-catch mark for his Bruin career. He surpassed the 1,000-yard career receiving yards mark in the contest at Cal. Wilson's total of 1,675 career receiving yards rates 19th on that UCLA list, while his 114 career catches ranks 18th.The Bruins will open the 2019 season at Cincinnati (Aug. 31) before returning home to Spieker Field at the Rose Bowl for games against San Diego State (Sept. 7) and Oklahoma (Sept. 14).