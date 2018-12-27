Bruins in the NFL - Week Sixteen

UCLA IN THE NFL – WEEK SIXTEEN
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Derrick Coleman, RB – Played
Josh Rosen
, QB – Started, completed 12 of 23 passes for 87 yards, rushed four times for 49 yards
ATLANTA FALCONS
Takkarist McKinley
, DE – Made three tackles (one solo), 0.5 sacks (three yards), four QB hits
Logan Paulsen, TE – Started
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
, DL – practice squad
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Jordan Lasley
, WR – Inactive
Kenny Young
, LB – Made one solo tackle
BUFFALO BILLS
Conor McDermott
, OT – Played
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Alex Redmond, OL – Started
Aaron Wallace, LB – practice squad
DALLAS COWBOYS
Datone Jones, DL – injured reserve
Xavier Su'a-Filo, OG – Started
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Kenny Clark, DT – Inactive (injured)
Marcedes Lewis, TE – Played
HOUSTON TEXANS
Ka'imi Fairbairn, K – Made only field goal attempt (30), three of four PATs
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Eli Ankou
, DT – Inactive
Kai Forbath, PK – Made one of two field goals (56NG, 26G), both PATs
Myles Jack, LB – Started, made team-high eight tackles (seven solos)
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Austin Roberts
, TE – injured reserve
Scott Quessenberry
, C – Played
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Jake Brendel, C – injured reserve
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Anthony Barr, LB – Started, made five tackles (three solos), two TFLs
Eric Kendricks, LB – Inactive (injured)
Kevin McDermott, LS – Snapped on two field goals, three PATs and six punts
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Darren Andrews
, WR - reserve/non-football injury
Matthew Slater, WR/KR – Made two special teams solo tackles (one solo)
NEW YORK GIANTS
Paul Perkins, RB – reserve/non-football injury list
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Kolton Miller
, OT – Started
Eddie Vanderdoes
, DT – reserve/physically unable to perform
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Cassius Marsh, DL – Made three tackles (two solos), two sacks (eight yards), one TFL, two QB hits
Najee
Toran, OL – practice squad
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Brett Hundley, QB – Did not play
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Caleb Benenoch, OT – Started at OG
TENNESSEE TITANS
Jayon Brown
, LB – Started, made nine tackles (six solos)
Matt Dickerson
, DL – Inactive
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Fabian Moreau
, CB – Started, made one tackle assist