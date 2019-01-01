Bruins in the NFL - Week Seventeen

UCLA IN THE NFL – WEEK SEVENTEEN
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Derrick Coleman, RB – Played
Josh Rosen
, QB – Started, completed 18 of 34 passes for 149 yards, one touchdown (15 yards)
ATLANTA FALCONS
Takkarist McKinley
, DE – Made one solo tackle, one sack (four yards), one TFL, two QB hits
Logan Paulsen, TE – Made one reception for 19 yards
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
, DL – practice squad
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Jordan Lasley
, WR – Inactive
Kenny Young
, LB – Made one special teams tackle assist
BUFFALO BILLS
Conor McDermott
, OT – Played
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Alex Redmond, OL – Started
DALLAS COWBOYS
Datone Jones, DL – injured reserve
Xavier Su'a-Filo, OG – Started
DENVER BRONCOS
Aaron Wallace, LB – Inactive
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Kenny Clark, DT – Injured reserve
Marcedes Lewis, TE – Played
HOUSTON TEXANS
Ka'imi Fairbairn, K – Made both field goal attempts (23, 24), both PATs, reached end zone with all five kickoffs (four touchbacks)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Eli Ankou
, DT – Inactive
Kai Forbath, PK – Made only field goal attempt (25)
Myles Jack, LB – Started, made team-high (tied) 10 tackles (six solos), 0.5 sacks (four yards), one QB hit
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Austin Roberts
, TE – injured reserve
Scott Quessenberry
, C – Played
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Jake Brendel, C – injured reserve
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Anthony Barr, LB – Started, made one tackle assist
Eric Kendricks, LB – Inactive (injured)
Kevin McDermott, LS – Snapped for one field goal, one PAT, five punts
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Darren Andrews
, WR - reserve/non-football injury
Matthew Slater, WR/KR – Made one special teams solo tackle
NEW YORK GIANTS
Paul Perkins, RB – reserve/non-football injury list
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Kolton Miller
, OT – Started, made two tackles following turnovers
Eddie Vanderdoes
, DT – reserve/physically unable to perform
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Cassius Marsh, DL – Started, made six tackles (four solos), one special teams solo tackle
Najee
Toran, OL – practice squad
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Brett Hundley, QB – Did not play
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Caleb Benenoch, OT – Started
TENNESSEE TITANS
Jayon Brown
, LB – Started, scored touchdown on 22-yard interception return, made nine tackles (six solos), two pass defenses, one fumble caused, one fumble recovered
Matt Dickerson
, DL – Made two solo tackles
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Fabian Moreau
, CB – Started, made four tackles (two solos), one pass defense