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UCLA's athletic teams are fitted with the nation's best gear.
Check out the newest addition to America's most iconic stadium.The Field Club : Learn More Learn More Opens in a new window
UCLA's dominance on the national stage has resulted in 127 NCAA Championships.NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS : Learn More Learn More Opens in a new window
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