No. 21 UCLA Upsets No. 5 Ohio State 1-0

LOS ANGELES – Facing its fourth Top 5 opponent of the season, No. 21 handed No. 5 Ohio State its first loss of the year, earning a 1-0 shutout on Thursday night.

The Bruins (5-3-1, 2-1-0 in the Big Ten) came away with the victory over the Buckeyes (6-1-1, 2-1-0) thanks to a 25th-minute goal by sophomore Leena Powell. The long-distance strike from just outside of the box was set up by Kara Croone, and it fell through the bottom right corner of the goal past Buckeye goalkeeper Peighton Northrup. It was Powell’s second goal of the season.

UCLA goalkeeper Daphne Nakfoor recorded five saves to earn her second shutout of the season. Her biggest save came late in the contest while contesting a free kick that was served into the box. Nakfoor leaped up to tip Ava Greco’s header over the goal.

Powell tied her career-high in single-game shots, totaling five of UCLA’s eight shots. Greco had four of Ohio State’s seven shots, three of which were saved by Nakfoor.

“Amazing performance for the girls,” said The Wolfen Family UCLA Women’s Head Soccer Coach Gof Boyoko. “We needed a solid performance, and they did it. We scored a good goal, we didn’t concede, and we were strong defensively. We had a very good first half to put us up and then a very good second half to keep the score. So I’m glad that we controlled what we could control, and now we have six points in conference play before going on the road to face Rutgers and Maryland.”

UCLA returns to action next Thursday, Sept. 24, to face Rutgers. The match will be broadcast nationally on Big Ten Network at 5pm PT.