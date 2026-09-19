Bruins Draw With Michigan, 1-1

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men’s soccer team drew 1-1 against Michigan on Friday at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. Zach Neuls scored the lone Bruin goal for the second consecutive game.



The Bruins (3-1-3, 0-1-1 Big Ten) took the first shot of the game in the second minute – an on-goal attempt from Francis Bonsu saved by Michigan (2-2-3, 0-1-1 Big Ten) keeper Alen Bean.



Phillip Naef received significant action on the right wing in the first half. In the 12th minute, Naef attempted a cross to Ander Marticorena, whose shot was subsequently blocked by Wolverine defenders.



The two sides went into halftime tied 0-0. UCLA attempted nine shots to Michigan’s zero, three of which were saved by Bean.



In the 50th minute, the Bruins had a set piece where Adrian Aguilar lifted the ball into the box that found Henry Jeffcot, who centered the ball to Zach Neuls. Neuls attempted a shot off his right foot that found the top left of the goal, putting UCLA up 1-0. It marked Neuls’ third goal of the season, and his second in as many games.



Michigan’s Joao Paulo Ramos was awarded a penalty kick off a Diego Martinez foul. Ramos’ kick fell through the bottom left corner of the net to tie the match 1-1 in the 63rd minute.



Jeffcott recorded an assist in his first collegiate start with the Bruins. Diego Martinez also recorded his first collegiate start Friday evening, while Wyatt Nelson started for the first time in goal this season.



Michigan committed 18 fouls in the match, 11 of which occurred in the second half. It marks the most fouls committed by a Bruin opponent since Cal State Fullerton matched that total on August 28, 2025, and is the most ever by a Big Ten conference opponent.



UCLA returns to action next Friday, September 25, to face Maryland in a road contest at 4:00 PM PT. The match will be televised on B1G+.