Football Beats Purdue in High-Octane Conference Opener

PASADENA, Calif. – The UCLA football team improved to 3-0 Saturday night, beating Purdue 52-38 in each team’s Big Ten Conference opener at Rose Bowl Stadium. UCLA eclipsed 50 points and improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2023, when it accomplished both in a 59-7 home win against North Carolina Central.



The Bruins piled up 645 yards of total offense, including 369 on the ground. Wayne Knight rushed 18 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first UCLA player to record two or more non-passing touchdowns in three consecutive games since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2005. Jones-Drew was UCLA’s honorary captain Saturday.



Quarterback Nico Iamaleava set a UCLA career high with 276 passing yards. He completed 19 of 31 passes and tossed three touchdowns with no interceptions. Semaj Morgan reeled in two of the touchdowns, setting another career high.



Sammy Omosigho collected 12 total tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles defensively for the Bruins. Rodrick Pleasant added his first career interception to help hold off a late Boilermaker push. Ryan Browne completed 19 of 30 passes for a career-high 378 passing yards and three touchdowns to lead Purdue (1-2). Xavier Townsend (162) and Asaad Waseem (149) combined for 311 receiving yards.



The Bruins took 2:58 to drive 79 yards on their initial possession, with Iamaleava hitting Morgan on a 20-yard scoring strike to cap it. Purdue needed just one play to answer, though, as Browne’s short pass to Townsend turned into a 75-yard touchdown.



Iamaleava and Morgan starred again on UCLA’s next drive. Iamaleava gained 32 yards on a rush to the right, moving his offense into Boilermaker territory. Four plays later, he found Morgan on a 27-yard catch and run into the end zone.



The first defensive stop came when Omosigho forced a third fumble in as many games. Sahir West jumped on the loose ball, giving the Bruins a short field to work with. A third-and-13 conversion from Iamaleava to Brayden Loftin, coupled with a roughing-the-passer penalty, helped set up a six-yard rushing score by Knight.



Purdue grinded out a 13-play, 75-yard drive and an eight-play, 95-yard drive to level the score. Fame Ijeboi and Townsend logged touchdowns on the ground and through the air, respectively.



UCLA faced a long field of itw own with 2:05 left in the half. Iamaleava navigated a drive that included a 27-yard pass to Leland Smith on third-and-15 and ended with a 34-yard Mateen Bhaghani field goal that gave his team a 24-21 halftime lead.



The Boilermakers wasted little time taking their first lead in the third. Townsend totaled 43 yards on two passes from Browne, whose eight-yard completion to George Burhenn put them up 28-24. UCLA’s response came by way of an early dose of Knight, a 43-yard pass to Brian Rowe Jr. and finally a 16-yard scoring burst by Anthony Woods.



It was Omosigho and West teaming up again to force a Purdue turnover on the subsequent drive. Needing just 27 yards, Jaivian Thomas and Knight ate them up on the ground. Knight scored from seven yards out for his second touchdown of the evening.



A fake punt pass from Dylan Drennan to Antonio Harris keyed the Boilermakers’ next drive, which ended in a 27-yard field goal by Jacobo Echeverria Lozano. The Bruins reestablished a cushion thanks in large part to their running game. Knight, Woods and Thomas each broke a run of more than 10 yards, with Thomas’ going for a 17-yard score.



Ijeboi’s second direct-snap touchdown run of the game cut into Purdue’s deficit once more. UCLA all but sealed the result on a three-play drive that included 68 rushing yards from Knight and Landon Ellis’ first receiving touchdown as a Bruin. The Boilermakers’ final push for points ended with Pleasant picking off Browne on the goal line.



UCLA next hits the road to face Maryland in Big Ten play on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m. PT. Big Ten Network will televise the programs’ first meeting in the state of Maryland since 1955.