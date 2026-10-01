No. 10 Bruins Travel to Oregon Friday

No. 10 UCLA (7-3-1, 4-1-0) at Oregon (6-3-2, 1-3-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 – 6 p.m. PT

Location: Eugene, Ore. (Papé Field)

Broadcast: Big Ten Plus

Talent: Dylan De Cesare, Owen Brock

Live Stats: statbroadcast.com

BRUINS PLAY AT OREGON FRIDAY

No. 10 UCLA (7-3-1, 4-1-0 in the Big Ten) will face Oregon (6-3-2, 1-3-1) on Friday, Oct. at 6pm in its only match for the week. The match will stream on Big Ten Plus. The Bruins are coming off a road sweep at Rutgers and Maryland, while the Ducks were swept at Northwestern and Illinois.

SCOUTING THE DUCKS

Oregon enters Friday’s game with a 6-3-2 overall record and is 1-3-1 in the Big Ten. The Ducks are 4-1-0 on their home field and rank third in the Big Ten with a 0.55 goals against average. Carly Cormack and Ellie Felt lead the team in goals scored with four each. Cormack is the leading point-scorer with 12 points. Goalkeepers Kailey Kimball and Gray Willson have each started three or more games, with Willson starting eight, including the last two.

THE SERIES WITH OREGON

UCLA leads the all-time series with Oregon, 26-2-1. The Bruins won the last four matchups and are unbeaten in the last 19. The only two Duck wins came in Eugene, in 2006 (2-1 in overtime) and 1999 (2-1). UCLA won the last matchup in Los Angeles in 2025 by a 2-0 score. Both goals were scored on penalty kicks.

IN THE RANKINGS

UCLA continues to make moves up the IWSOC Coaches Poll, surging back into the Top 10 at No. 10 after ranking No. 12 a week ago. The Bruins moved up 10 spots to No. 20 in the Top Drawer Soccer Top 25.

LAST TIME OUT

A brace by senior midfielder Oruha Hayashi lifted No. 12 UCLA to a 2-0 victory at Maryland and concluded a successful East Coast road trip that saw the Bruins earn two shutouts and gain six points in the Big Ten standings. The Bruins and Terrapins were deadlocked at 0-0 when Maryland defender Paige Foye was sent off with her second yellow card on a breakaway foul to Kara Croone in the 70th minute. UCLA took advantage, scoring both of its goals in the final 15 minutes of play. Hayashi’s first goal at 74:22 was a leaping header off a perfect service from Anna Wilson. Hayashi scored the insurance goal at 86:02 after taking a through ball from Grace Shank and firing past the charging goalkeeper for her first brace as a Bruin.

DAUBERT REPEATS AS BIG TEN DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF WEEK

For the second consecutive week, junior Paloma Daubert was named the Big Ten Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. Daubert led UCLA to a pair of road shutouts against Rutgers and Maryland, UCLA’s fourth and fifth shutouts of the year. The Bruin team captain played the full 90 minutes in each game, holding Rutgers to just one shot on goal and Maryland to four shots on goal. Daubert has played in every minute of every game. The Defensive Player of the Week award is Daubert’s second, and she becomes the first defender to earn back-to-back honors since 2023.

A SEPTEMBER TO REMEMBER

UCLA went 5-1 in the month of September, posting four shutouts and allowing just two goals, one each to the top-scoring teams in the Big Ten. During the month, the Bruins beat two unbeaten teams, including No. 5 Ohio State and shutout two conference teams on the road.

BALANCED SCORING

Seven different players have scored goals for the Bruins this season, led by four-goal scorer Oruha Hayashi, three-goal scorer Kara Croone and two-goal scorers Cate Sarinopoulos, Leena Powell, Grace Shank and Molly Hale. Also getting in the goal column is Payten Cooper with one. After recording a brace at Maryland, Hayashi now claims the team lead in goals (4) and points (9). Croone and Sarinopoulos are tied for the team lead with two game-winning goals. Shank leads the team with four assists.

IRON WOMEN

Four Bruins have already logged over 800 minutes of play after 11 games. Junior defender Paloma Daubert has played every minute of every game, 990 minutes in total. Junior defender Asa Yamazaki ranks second in minutes played with 906, followed closely by sophomore midfielder Grace Shank, who has totaled 892, and senior midfielder Oruha Hayashi, who has played 877 minutes. Daubert, Shank and Hayashi are the only Bruins to start every game this season.

GOALKEEPER DEPTH

For the first time since the 2015 season, three different goalkeepers have started a game for the Bruins. Daphne Nakfoor has started the most games with eight, including the last four, the last three of which were shutouts. Nakfoor has four shutouts on the year and posted a season-high total of eight saves at Stanford. Mariangela Medina started in the season opener against BYU and made five saves before departing with the Mexico Under-20 National Team for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. Lynette Bryant got her first UCLA start against Pepperdine on Senior Day, earning a shutout, and she also started in the Bruins’ win over Purdue, making four saves.

UCLA IN THE BIG TEN

UCLA is in its third season in the Big Ten and holds an 18-4-5 all-time conference record. In year one in 2024, the Bruins finished second in the regular season with a 8-1-2 record and swept through the conference tournament, allowing zero goals in three games and setting a championship record with five goals in the title match against Rutgers. The Bruins went 6-2-3 in conference play in 2025 and finished third in the regular season and tournament. UCLA is currently tied for first in conference play with 12 points, along with Purdue, Ohio State and Michigan State.

CHALLENGING SCHEDULE

UCLA has endured a tough schedule so far, matching up against four Top 5 teams. Eight of UCLA’s 11 opponents entered the game unbeaten going into the matchup, and four of them (San Diego, Santa Clara, Purdue and Ohio State) came away with their first loss of the year. Those eight teams entered this week with a combined record of 52-15-15 (BYU 5-2-2, Duke 6-1-1, San Diego 3-5-2, Stanford 7-2-2, Santa Clara 5-2-4, Purdue 10-1-1, Michigan State 8-1-2, Ohio State 8-1-1).

WORLD CUP BRUINS

Freshman midfielder Mia Corona is the latest Bruin assigned to Women’s World Cup duty, as she will join the U.S. team at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco in October. Junior goalkeeper Mariangela Medina returned recently after a stint with Mexico at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland. Medina missed six games while on national team duty. Junior defender Abby Gemma missed three games while training with the U.S. team at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup as an alternate.

POWELL, SHANK, WOODSON NAMED TO WATCH LIST

Bruins Leena Powell, Grace Shank and Olivia Woodson were selected to the Big Ten Players to Watch List. Powell, a sophomore forward from Culver City, Calif., started 16 of 19 games played a year ago and totaled one assist. She is a member of the U.S. Under-19 National Team, along with Shank, who played in all 21 games in 2025 and made 14 starts while totaling one goal and one assist. Shank, a sophomore midfielder from McLean, Va., was selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman team. Woodson, a forward from Chesterfield, Va., scored 18 career goals at Auburn University and was an all-region honoree in 2024.

PRESEASON TOP 100 PLAYERS

Top Drawer Soccer has ranked five Bruins in its Preseason Players to Watch List. Leena Powell leads all Bruins at No. 38, followed closely behind by No. 41 Ava Priest. Abby Gemma ranks No. 59, Grace Shank No. 64, and Daphne Nakfoor No. 91. Additionally, midfielder Mia Corona was named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Preseason Freshman Team.

BRUIN DEBUTS

Twelve new players made their official UCLA debuts during non-conference play. First-time starters against BYU were transfers Olivia Woodson, Asa Yamazaki and Cate Sarinopoulos. Coming in as reserves were transfers Marli Galdamez, Ava Priest and Abby Gemma and freshmen Anna Wilson and Thea Perry. Woodson logged the most minutes with 85 and had a shot on goal, and Yamazaki totaled 80 minutes. Priest recorded an assist on UCLA’s goal. Additionally, junior Sammy Sanchez earned her first career start. Against Duke in game two, freshman Molly Hale made her collegiate debut and played 50 minutes with one shot on goal. Freshmen Fiona McGeough and Bela Araújo debuted against San Diego in game three, and Perry earned her first start and played the full 90. Sophomore Laila Edris made her first appearance of the year against San Diego after missing the preseason while playing for Egypt at the Women’s African Cup of Nations. Senior goalkeeper Lynette Bryant made her UCLA debut on Sept. 4 against Pepperdine, earning the shutout. Junior Avery Robinson made her season debut on Sept. 10 against Purdue.

IMPACT TRANSFERS

UCLA welcomed seven transfers to the squad in 2026, including three who have experience playing in the College Cup in Cate Sarinopoulos and Marli Galdamez (TCU 2025) and Lynette Bryant (BYU 2023). Also arriving in Westwood this season were 2024 all-region selections Olivia Woodson from Auburn and Ava Priest from Colorado, U.S. Under-20 National Team player Abby Gemma from Florida, and two-time Junior College All-American Asa Yamazaki (Arizona Western). Top Drawer Soccer ranked UCLA’s transfer class No. 2 overall in 2026. All seven transfers have started at least two games this season. Sarinopoulos is tied for the team lead with two game-winning goals, and Yamazaki ranks second on the team in minutes played with 906.

WELCOME FRESHMEN

The Bruins brought in a strong freshman class, highlighted by five youth national team players from four different countries - U.S. Under-17 midfielder Mia Corona, U.S. Under-16 defender Thea Perry, Mexico Under-20 National Team forward Anaiya Miyazato, Canada Under-17 National Team defender Molly Hale, and Brazil Under-17 National Team defender Bela Araújo. Also joining UCLA in 2026 are defender Anna Wilson and midfielder Fiona McGeough. Hale leads her class in scoring with two goals and five points, and Wilson has played in every game, making five starts with one assist.

SANCHEZ TIES NWSL SCORING RECORD

Ashley Sanchez (2017-19) tied the NWSL single-season goals scored record of 20 and has a chance to set a new record with four games to play. She set a new NWSL record for goals scored by an American player and has also tied league records with five multi-goal games and six game-winning goals. Sanchez set multiple assist records as a Bruin, including the single-game (4), single-season (15) and career (42) assist records in just three years in Westwood.

LOOKING AHEAD

UCLA will host Indiana on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7pm and Illinois on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1pm.