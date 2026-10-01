UCLA To Honor Los Angeles Sports Broadcasting Legend Jim Hill at Rose Bowl

UCLA Athletics will honor legendary Los Angeles sports broadcaster Jim Hill on the field at Rose Bowl Stadium during the Bruins’ football game against USC on Saturday, Nov. 28, recognizing a career that has made Hill one of the most respected and influential figures in Southern California sports.



“Jim Hill has become synonymous with sports in Los Angeles,” UCLA CEO & Director of Athletics Tim Harris said. “For generations of fans, Jim has been a trusted voice and presence for so many of the moments that have made sports in this city special. UCLA has been fortunate to have Jim tell the stories of our student-athletes, coaches and teams throughout his remarkable career. Jim is an L.A. sports legend, and there is no better place to honor him than at the Rose Bowl.”



Hill has spent more than five decades in broadcasting, the majority of that time with CBS Los Angeles. He joined CBS in 1976 and has covered virtually every major sporting event in Los Angeles history, from NCAA Championships to Super Bowls, World Series, NBA Finals, the Olympics and the World Cup. In 2026, he celebrated 50 years on the air in Los Angeles.



A native of Texas, Hill was selected in the first round of the 1968 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers out of Texas A&I University in Kingsville. He went on to play seven seasons in the NFL with the Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns before beginning his broadcasting career.



A familiar face on the sidelines at Rose Bowl Stadium or the press room at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial, Hill has spent his career helping to connect UCLA Athletics with generations of Bruins fans throughout Southern California.