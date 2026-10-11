Brinkema, Bruins Beat CBU 21-9

LOS ANGELES – No. 2 UCLA men’s water polo rolled to a 21-9 victory against No. 16 California Baptist in non-conference action Saturday night at Spieker Aquatics Center. It was a two-game day for the Bruins, who also took down Golden West College 23-8 in an exhibition contest.



In the nightcap, Bode Brinkema registered a career-high five goals to lead UCLA (16-1, 1-1 MPSF). Each Bruin who scored had at least two goals. Three UCLA goalkeepers got time, with Nate Tauscher turning away five shots. CBU (20-5, 1-0 Big West) was led by Paulo Hernandez’s two goals and Tyler Carson’s 10 saves. The Lancers won 14-12 at UC Santa Barbara earlier in the day.



CBU scored first in its tilt versus the Bruins, but UCLA bounced back to lead 7-1 after one quarter. Brinkema tallied the Bruins’ initial two and Peter Castillo followed by picking up the first of his season-best three scoring strikes. Vinnie Merk also put up two in the opening frame.



UCLA’s lead increased to 9-1 before the Lancers snapped the spree. Wade Sherlock, who ultimately joined Castillo with three goals, added his second before halftime. As did the Bruins’ Luka Gladović, whose second came on a seven-on-six chance. UCLA led 12-3 at the break.



The third quarter was played evenly, as each side pushed five goals across. Ben Liechty recorded his second of the evening and Ryder Dodd notched his first. Their efforts were supported by one each from Brinkema, Castillo and Sherlock.



Harper Gardner was in net for the Bruins to close it out and posted three saves, holding CBU to just one goal. Brinkema tacked on a couple more goals and UCLA’s Frederico Jucá Carsalade closed things out by converting a penalty shot. Gladović also found net from five meters earlier in the game.



UCLA returns to MPSF competition Saturday, Oct. 17, when it visits No. 3 USC. Play from Uytengsu Aquatics Center begins at 1 p.m. PT.





No. 2 UCLA 13, No. 16 California Baptist 9

SCOREBOARD 1 2 3 4 FINAL No. 16 California Baptist 1 2 5 1 9 No. 2 UCLA 7 5 5 4 21



6x5: California Baptist 4/9, UCLA 5/6

Penalties: California Baptist 0/1, UCLA 2/3



California Baptist Goals: Hernandez 2, Beamon 1, Bugbee 1, Grantham 1, Nuzzo 1, Martinez 1, Tiberio 1, White 1

California Baptist Saves: Carson 10



UCLA Goals: Brinkema 5, Castillo 3, Sherlock 3, Dodd 2, Gladović 2, Jucá Carsalade 2, Liechty 2, Merk 2

UCLA Saves: Tauscher 5, Gardner 3, Price 2