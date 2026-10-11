Bruins Beat Ducks 17-15 to Remain Unbeaten

EUGENE, Ore. - UCLA's defense stifled No. 13 Oregon, forcing seven turnovers in a 17-15 victory that kept the No. 21 Bruins unbeaten at 5-0 overall (3-0 in the Big Ten). The win was the Bruins' first at Oregon since 2004.

The Bruin defensive line twice stopped a two-point conversion that could have tied the game with just over two minutes to play, and UCLA broke up a last-gasp lateral on the final play of the game to secure the victory over the Ducks, who fall to 3-2 (1-1).

UCLA running back Wayne Knight led all players with 103 yards rushing and scored both touchdowns for the Bruins, one rushing and one receiving. Nico Iamaleava threw for 162 yards in the first half but did not return in the second half due to injury. Ty Dieffenbach played under snap in the second half and passed for 43 yards with one touchdown.

Jalen Woods led the Bruin defense with nine tackles, including two tackles for loss, and recovered a fumble. Ta'Shawn James picked up his nation-leading fourth interception, and Tao Johnson also had an interception. Anthony Sacca had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. UCLA's defense held Oregon to just 272 total yards. The Ducks came into the game averaging 505.5 yards per game.

"We just played physical, we played tough," said the Angelo M. Mazzone III UCLA Head Football Coach Bob Chesney. "I thought our front did a good job, and I thought our coverage did a good job."

Two failed two-point conversions by the Ducks ultimately proved to be the difference in the game. After Oregon scored a touchdown on its second possession after recovering a fumble at the UCLA one-yard line, the Ducks attempted a two-point conversion that was stopped by the Bruins. In the fourth quarter, after cutting UCLA's lead to 17-15 on an touchdown pass to Evan Stewart, backup quarterback Brock Thomas was stuffed at the one on the two-point conversion. The Ducks, however, got a second attempt after the Bruins were flagged for a facemask penalty, but UCLA's defense held again, stopping Jordon Davison at the one to retain the lead.

Missed opportunities plagued both teams. On the first play from scrimmage, Iamaleava hit Aiden Mizell for a 62-yard reception, getting the Bruins to the 13-yard line, but the Bruins had to settle for a field goal after failing to score from the one-yard line. Oregon was building momentum at the start of the second quarter, driving down to the UCLA 13, but Davison fumbled, and Tyson Ford recovered at the Bruins' 15-yard line.

The Bruins forced another fumble on the Ducks' next possession, and four plays later, Knight took a direct snap and ran 35 yards for his 10th rushing touchdown of the season and a 10-6 UCLA lead.

UCLA could have extended its lead in the final three minutes of the first half but had a field goal blocked and threw two interceptions. Oregon did nothing to capitalize on those mistakes, however, its offense going three-and-out on one drive and Dylan Raiola throwing an interception to James with a minute left in the half.



The Bruins defense kept up their impressive play in the third quarter, blanking the Ducks and forcing two turnovers. Oregon's defense was equally strong, stopping Knight on fourth and 2 at the three-yard line to keep the Bruins off the scoreboard in the third quarter as well.

Johnson's interception with 90 seconds left in the third quarter set UCLA up with good field position to start the fourth quarter, and Dieffenbach hit Knight for a nine-yard touchdown reception on third and goal to extend UCLA's lead to 17-6.

A pair of 15-yard penalties against the Bruins helped get the Ducks into the red zone for the first time since the second quarter, but they could only muster a 26-yard field goal with 5:16 to play. After forcing a Bruin punt, the Ducks used just four plays to get back on the scoreboard, as Thomas hit Stewart with a 44-yard touchdown pass with 2:26 to play to make it a two-point game at 17-15. Oregon could not convert the two-point conversion but still had one more chance at the ball after forcing a punt with 1:01 to play. Pinned at the 5 with 48 seconds to play, the Ducks got down to the 37, and Thomas' final pass attempt was completed for 23 yards to Stewart, who lateraled to Jamari Johnson, but the second lateral was broken up by the Bruins and recovered by Dante Lovett to end the game.

UCLA will return home for three consecutive home games, starting with an Oct. 17 contest against Wisconsin.