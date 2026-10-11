No. 21 UCLA Earns 2-1 Win over Ohio State

LOS ANGELES – The No. 21 UCLA Men’s Soccer team defeated Ohio State 2-1 on Friday, October 10th at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. Diego Castro sealed the win with two second-half goals for the Bruins.



With the win UCLA has now tallied four wins in a row and improve to 7-1-4 (3-1-2 Big Ten) on the season. The Buckeyes fall to 6-3-2 (1-3-1 Big Ten) on the year.



The Bruins fought hard throughout the first half. UCLA had their first shot in the 28th minute from Finot Pie. Adrian Aguilar lofted a through ball through the middle where Pie took the shot from the top of the box, that skimmed just over the top of the net and the game remained scoreless. In the next minute, Shakir Nixon powered a shot toward the bottom-left corner of the net, but the Ohio State goalkeeper saved it.



UCLA had one more chance before halftime. In the 41st minute, Francis Bonsu carried the ball upfield to just outside the top of the box. He found Castano and Pie, who gave Jaime Amaro a chance, but his shot went wide, and the sides went into the halftime break tied at 0-0.



At the start of the second half, the Bruins kept piling pressure on the Buckeyes. The Bruins attacked down the left side through second-half substitute Zach Neuls who crossed the ball to Castano inside the box. Castano took the shot but was fouled by the goalkeeper inside the box and the Bruins were given a penalty. After video review, the penalty call stood, and Castano gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead after knocking the penalty into the bottom right corner.



Not long after in the 65th minute, Castano scored his second goal of the night with an assist from Victor Ciaurriz. Ciaurriz lofted a ball from the Bruins back line up to Castano up top, who took one touch and chipped the ball over the on-rushing goalkeeper's head and into the back of the net, putting the Bruins in front 2-0.



Ohio State got a goal back in the 74th minute via a penalty kick, making it 2-1 Bruins with just over 15 minutes remaining.



UCLA’s defensive line held strong and kept Ohio State from finding the equalizer, giving the Bruins the 2-1 win on Saturday night at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.



Up Next: UCLA hits the road to take on No. 20 Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 5 pm PT and the match will be broadcast on B1G+.