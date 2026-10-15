Women's Tennis Sends Six to ITA Regionals in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – UCLA women’s tennis is sending six players to the ITA Southwest Regional Championships, which begin Thursday on the campuses of University of San Diego and San Diego State. Play continues through Tuesday, Oct. 20.



Three berths in the NCAA Championships individual tournaments are on the line at Southwest Regionals. Both singles finalists will qualify, as will the doubles champion. The Bruin contingent consists of Jessica Bernales, Olivia Center, Kayla Chung, Ahmani Guichard, Polina Marakhtanova and Rona Rugara.



The singles qualifying and doubles main draws have been released. Chung, seeded seventh, takes on Camille Li of UC Riverside in singles qualifying. Rugara, meanwhile, meets Arizona’s Sara Mlenska. UCLA’s pairs of Bernales/Center (No. 4) and Chung/Guichard (6) are seeded for doubles. Joining them in the field is Marakhtanova/Rugara, which faces off with Amy Leather/Tia Bonita Jakupovic-Kljako Thursday.



At the 2025 Southwest Regionals, also in San Diego, Guichard and Kate Fakih reached the singles third round. In doubles, Mayu Crossley/Bianca Fernandez made it to the quarterfinals.