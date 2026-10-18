Postgame Notes - UCLA vs. Wisconsin

POSTGAME NOTES

No. 12 UCLA 17, Wisconsin 7

Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium)

Oct. 17, 2026

Records: UCLA (6-0, 4-0 Big Ten), Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1)

Up Next: UCLA vs. Michigan State – Rose Bowl Stadium – Oct. 24, 2026 (12:30 p.m.) – CBS

TEAM NOTES

• UCLA is 6-0 to start a season for the 13th time in program history, and first time since 2022.

• Bob Chesney is the first UCLA head coach ever to start his tenure 6-0.

• Coach Chesney has now won 16 consecutive regular season games dating back to 2025.

• The Bruins improved to 8-4 all-time against Wisconsin, and recorded their first-ever win over the Badgers at the Rose Bowl (previously 0-2)

• UCLA is the lone undefeated team remaining in the Big Ten. UCLA and Ohio State are the only two B1G teams without a loss in league play (both 4-0).

• Defensively, UCLA held Wisconsin to 3-11 on third down. Over their last three games, the Bruins have held their opponents to 5-38 (13%) on third downs.

• On the other side of the ball, UCLA converted on a season-high 13 third-downs (20 opportunities). It was the second time this year that the Bruins had converted 10+ times on third down in a single game (11 vs. Purdue).

• UCLA shut out Wisconsin in the first half. It was the third time this year the Bruins shut out an opponent for an entire half (H1 vs SDSU, H2 at Maryland).

• The Bruins held the Badgers to just seven points in the second half. UCLA has limited its opponents to seven points or fewer in seven of 12 halves so far this year.

• UCLA’s first two drives of the game were a 16-play, 84-yard, 8:32 drive that resulted in a field goal and 13-play, 91-yard, 7:34 drive capped by a 1-yard Wayne Knight TD. The opening drive was UCLA’s longest in regards to plays and time of possession, while the latter drive was the Bruins’ longest scoring drive of the year based on yardage.

• The Bruins allowed just 66 passing yards. The Bruins allowed just 66 passing yards. It was the second time this season that UCLA held its opponent to fewer than 100 passing yards (45 vs. San Diego State on Sept. 12).

• UCLA allowed just 214 yards of total offense, its third-lowest total of the year. The Bruins have held their opponent under 300 yards of total offense in four games this season.

• UCLA is the first defense this year to hold Wisconsin scoreless on a red zone possession (missed FG in second quarter).

• UCLA allowed points off a turnover for just the third time this year.

• Eight different receivers caught a pass for UCLA.

• The Bruins had two forced fumbles. It was the third time this season UCLA had multiple FFs.

PLAYER NOTES

QB Ty Dieffenbach

• The senior made his first as a Bruin on Saturday, and the eighth of his career (made seven at Cal Poly in 2025)

• Dieffenbach threw for a career-high 264 yards in the contest (previous: 263 yards) on 22-for-33 passing

• Completed six passes of 20+ yards, matching a single-game season high for UCLA (6 vs. Purdue on Sept. 19)

• Completed his first five pass attempts of the game, for 53 yards

OLB Scott Taylor

• Had a strip sack in the first quarter. It was his second forced fumble of the season and third of his career.

RB Wayne Knight

• Had a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was his 11th rushing touchdown of the year and 12th total touchdown of the year.

• Knight has scored at least one rushing touchdown in six consecutive games, a first for the Bruins since Zach Charbonnet in 2022.

• Knight is the first Bruin with a rushing TD in six straight games to open a season since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2005.

LB Sammy Omosigho

• Already entering the weekend as the FBS leader in forced fumbles, Omosigho added another FF to his tally after punching a ball loose late in the first half. He is up to five forced fumbles on the campaign.

LB Jalen Woods

• Led UCLA in tackling for the second straight game with eight stops. He is now the team leader on the year with 49 tackles.

WR Semaj Morgan

• Recorded a career-high 84 receiving yards

• Led UCLA in receptions (5) for the fourth time this year, and led the squad in receiving yardage for the third time this year.

WR Jalen Saint Paul

• Recorded single-game career highs in receptions (four), receiving yards (45), and receiving long (21).

RB Anthony Woods

• Scored on a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was his fifth rushing TD of the year and 24th of his career.

• Woods has recorded a rushing TD in four of UCLA’s six games

• Led the squad in rushing (39 yards) for the second time this year, and first since the season-opener at California on Sept. 5.