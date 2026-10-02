Women’s Basketball Announces Complete 2026-27 Schedule

LOS ANGELES – With one month until it tips off at home to start the 2026-27 season, UCLA Women’s Basketball has announced its complete schedule.



The Bruins begin the next chapter against Lehigh on Monday, Nov. 2, inside Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. UCLA will also welcome former Pac-12 foe Arizona back to Los Angeles on Nov. 12.



The championship ring ceremony and banner raising will be held on UCLA’s first weekend home game – Sunday, Nov. 12, versus Princeton. A number of UCLA’s graduates and WNBA rookies are expected to be in attendance to receive their rings during the honorary event.



UCLA’s non-conference slate is shaping up to again be one of the most challenging in the country. It includes a road trip to Tennessee and neutral site matchups against Final Four foes South Carolina and Texas.



“I think we have an incredible conference for women’s basketball. The Big Ten is projected to have 14 out of 18 teams make the NCAA tournament,” said The Michael Price Family UCLA Women’s Head Basketball Coach Cori Close. “That is unbelievable. And in order to be prepared for that, you know, incredible preparation, we need to test ourselves with the very best. From our road games at Tennessee, to the Players Era showcase, to Duke, to—I mean, just fill in the blanks. I think it’s so important – Oklahoma, you at the Coretta Scott King Classic – I think it’s really simple. If you want to be held to the highest of standards, you need to measure yourself against those standards throughout the entire season, and allow there to be a refining with each experience. You’ll earn confidence in those experiences, and you’ll also have things exposed, and both are equally important. That doesn’t happen unless you’re challenging yourself against the very, very best.”



The Bruins compete in four neutral site events this season: the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase (Nov. 24), the Scripps Women’s Basketball Showcase in Phoenix, Ariz. (Dec. 16), the Players Era Women’s Showcase (Dec. 19-20) and the Coretta Scott King Classic (Jan. 18). UCLA will see St. John’s, Duke, South Carolina, Texas and Oklahoma at those respective women’s basketball showcases.



Tickets to all neutral site games can be found here.



UCLA will see all of its opponents in rematches from the Sweet 16 through the 2026 championship game during the upcoming season (Minnesota – Jan. 12; Duke – Dec. 16; Texas – Dec. 20; South Carolina – Dec. 19). The new-look Bruins will see five returners and seven transfers hit the floor during 2026-27 with a reloaded squad.



TICKET INFORMATION

Fans who wish to purchase new season tickets for the 2026-27 season can call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991 or can visit uclabruins.com/tickets to place a deposit now. Fans who place a deposit will have the ability to select locations after existing season ticket members but before the general public on sale. Appointment dates/times will be given based upon the date deposits are placed.



Single-game tickets and mini plans will be on sale later this month.



For questions and more information, please call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991.



BIG TEN BREAKDOWN

The Bruins will face crosstown rival USC twice and every other team in the conference once during league play. UCLA's nine home contests in conference play will include Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Ohio State and USC.



UCLA's nine road games in Big Ten play next season will include Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Purdue, Rutgers, USC, Washington and Wisconsin.