Men's Tennis Wraps Time at ITA Southwest Regionals

MALIBU, Calif. – UCLA men’s tennis sent all eight of its players to the ITA Southwest Regional Championships, held at Pepperdine’s Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center. Cassius Chinlund had a standout performance across the six-day event, advancing to the singles quarterfinals as an unseeded competitor.



Chinlund’s run included a ranked win against No. 107 Gustavo Ribeiro de Almeida of Pepperdine. Rudy Quan and Emon van Loben Sels also made the singles third round and teamed to reach the same stage in doubles. Each Bruin picked up at least one singles or doubles win on the trip.



Leo von Bismarck got UCLA off on the right foot, winning both his singles qualifying matches to earn a spot in the main draw. He ultimately took No. 60 Manvydas Balciunas of San Diego deep into a third set before falling. Bruins Chinlund, No. 1 seed van Loben Sels, No. 4 seed Quan and No. 9 seed Andy Nguyen were all triumphant in Round 1. Nguyen and Quan were forced to bow out due to injury, while van Loben Sels and Chinlund were knocked out by USD’s Adrien Berrut consecutively.



The seventh-seeded doubles pair of Quan/van Loben Sels got past Miguel Avendano/Charlie Underwood of UC Santa Barbara 8-7(4) before withdrawing. Also picking up one win each were the UCLA tandems of Nguyen/Bengt Reinhard and Chinlund/Lev Seidman.



The Bruins continue tournament play Friday, Oct. 30 in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., site of the Dennis Rizza Intercollegiate Classic at Jack Kramer Club. Play continues through Sunday, Nov. 1.