Men's Basketball Downs California Baptist in Exhibition, 100-53

LOS ANGELES – Eric Dailey Jr. scored a team-leading 25 points, connecting on his first four 3-pointers, to lead the No. 22 UCLA men’s basketball team past California Baptist, 100-53, in an exhibition game on Wednesday night.

Playing in their first of two home exhibition games, the Bruins jumped ahead of California Baptist by a 15-4 margin in the game’s first 14:05 and never looked back. Dailey Jr. nailed a 3-pointer and Jaylen Petty knocked down a triple to push UCLA ahead, 21-6, inside Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

UCLA led California Baptist at halftime, 54-22. The Bruins’ lead was never in doubt in the second half, as UCLA’s cushion swelled to as many as 50 points in the game’s final two minutes.

Dailey Jr. shot 9-for-13 overall, sinking 7 of 9 attempts from 3-point range in the exhibition win.

Nikola Kusturica displayed his versatility, logging 10 points and eight rebounds, along with team-highs in assists (six), steals (five) and blocks (two). The 6-foot-9 guard/forward from Serbia was 4-for-4 from the free throw line and played nearly 24 minutes.

Dailey Jr. (25 points) and Kusturica (10 points) were two of six UCLA players to have scored in double figures. Rounding out that list included freshman Joe Philon III (13 points), Petty (12 points), Filip Jović (10 points) and Azavier Robinson (10 points).

Kusturica, Philon III, Petty, Jović and Robinson were all making their debut in a Bruins’ uniform.

UCLA will host the University of San Diego (USD) in the Bruins’ final preseason tune-up on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Next Tuesday’s exhibition contest will begin at 7 p.m. (PT) and will be streamed live through Big Ten Plus (B1G+).