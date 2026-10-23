Women's Volleyball Falls at No. 1 Nebraska, 3-0

LINCOLN, Neb. – The UCLA women’s volleyball fell to No. 1 Nebraska in three sets on Thursday night inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center in a Big Ten Conference match.



Set scores on Thursday were 25-19, 25-11, 25-16.



UCLA (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) never fully found its offensive rhythm, finishing at .036 hitting, while No. 1 Nebraska (20-0, 9-0 Big Ten) controlled the efficiency battle at .380 and out‑blocked the Bruins 9.0 to 4.0.



Maggie Li led UCLA offensively, finishing with seven kills and six digs, while Marianna Singletary added five kills, two blocks, three total blocks digs, while setter Kate Duffey recorded 22 assists and seven digs.



Andi Jackson and Virginia Adriano each finished with double-digit kills for Nebraska, while three Cornhuskers tallied double-digit digs, as Laney Choboy led all players with 13 digs on the night.



In the opening set the Bruins utilized a 3-0 run to tie the set early at 4-4. The Bruins then took a 7-6 lead after a huge dig from Duffey followed by a kill from Mija Bendziute.



Back-to-back blocks from Singletary and Bendziute pushed the Bruins in front 9-7. Nebraska battled back and tied the set at 11-11 before taking a 13-11 lead.



The Cornhuskers took an 18-14 lead before taking the opening set 25-19 to take a 1-0 lead early on.



In the second set, Bendziute tallied a block and a kill as the Bruins took a 2-1 lead.



Nebraska responded later on in the set with a 6-0 scoring run, taking a 12-4 advantage midway through the set.



Kenna Cogill tallied a kill for the Cornhuskers to make it 21-9, before an ace from Harper Murray earned Nebraska the second set, 25-11.



As for the third set the Cornhuskers opened up a 10-3 lead before Brooke Harwood hit one off the block and the following attack from Nebraska was sent wide to make it 10-5.



A kill from Li made it 16-10 in favor of Nebraska. Li finished the night with a team-high seven kills.



Nebraska continued to control the tempo and took the third set 25-16, and the match 3-0.



The Bruins will wrap up their two-match road trip at Iowa on Saturday, October 24 with a 4 p.m. (PT) matchup on the Big Ten Network.