Postgame Notes - UCLA vs. Michigan State

POSTGAME NOTES

No. 9 UCLA 28, Michigan State 10

Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium)

Oct. 24, 2026

Records: UCLA (7-0, 5-0 Big Ten), Michigan State (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten)

Up Next: UCLA vs. Nevada – Rose Bowl Stadium – Oct. 31, 2026 (1:15 p.m.) – BTN

TEAM NOTES

• UCLA is 7-0 to start a season for the eighth time in program history, and first time since 2005.

• The Bruins are 5-0 in conference play for the first time since 2005. UCLA hasn’t been 6-0 in league play since the 1998 campaign, when the Bruins went 8-0 against Pac-10 opponents.

• Bob Chesney is the first UCLA head coach ever to start his tenure 7-0 (he was previously the first UCLA coach to start his tenure 5-0)

• Coach Chesney has now won 17 consecutive regular season games dating back to 2025.

• The Bruins improved to 5-3 all-time against Michigan State, and recorded their first win over the Spartans in Pasadena since the 1966 Rose Bowl Game.

• UCLA is the lone undefeated team remaining in the Big Ten. UCLA and Ohio State are the only two B1G teams without a loss in league play.

• As of publication, only three undefeated teams remain in the FBS (UCLA, Miami, Utah).

• The Bruins held the Spartans to just seven points in the first half and three points in the second half. UCLA has limited its opponents to seven points or fewer in nine of 14 halves so far this year (64%).

• The Bruins had three different players rush for a touchdown on Saturday, the fourth time UCLA has accomplished that feat in a game this season.

• 3rd down defense: UCLA limited MSU to just 2-for-11 on third downs (18%).

• UCLA has limited its opponent to 3 third-down conversions or fewer in six straight games

• UCLA has held its opponent under 33% on third downs in six straight games, including four games under 20%

• The Bruins allowed 11 third-down conversions vs. Cal in the season opener; since then they’ve allowed just 12 total over six games

• In its last six games, UCLA is holding its opponent to a 12-for-70 clip on third downs (17%)

• The Bruins totaled a season-high four sacks. LB Sammy Omosigho led the way individually with 2.0 sacks.

• UCLA had 3+ takeaways in a game for the fifth time this season.

• UCLA had multiple interceptions for the fourth time this year in seven games.

• The Bruins allowed just one play from scrimmage that went for 20+ yards. It was the third time this year UCLA allowed one or fewer explosive play from scrimmage.

• UCLA allowed just a season-low 156 yards of total offense.

• The Bruins have allowed < 200 yards of total offense in three games this season

• The Bruins have allowed < 300 yards of total offense in five games this season

• UCLA allowed just 83 yards of total offense through the first three quarters of Saturday’s game

• The Bruins allowed just 47 rushing yards, its second-lowest total of the year. UCLA has held its opponent under 100 rushing yards four times this season.

• UCLA allowed just 109 passing yards, the team’s third-lowest of the year. The Bruins have held the opponent under 200 passing yards in all but two games.

• UCLA totaled 245 rushing yards, eclipsing the 200-yard mark on the ground as a team for the fifth time this year

PLAYER NOTES

QB Ty Dieffenbach

• Linked up with Brian Rowe Jr. for a 63-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. It was his longest completion as a Bruin, and the second-longest completion of his career (70 yds). The pass was the game’s first play from scrimmage to gain 20 or more yards.

• Finished with 198 passing yards and a touchdown (no interceptions). It was his second TD pass of the year.

RB Anthony Woods

• Led UCLA in rushing with 112 yards on 14 carries, adding a touchdown

• 10th-career game with 100+ rushing yards, and second this season

RB Wayne Knight

• Had a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. It was his 12th rushing touchdown of the year and 13th total touchdown of the year.

• Knight has scored at least one rushing touchdown in seven consecutive games, a first for the Bruins since Joshua Kelley in 2018.

WR Brian Rowe Jr.

• Reeled in a career-long 63-yard reception early in the third quarter. His previous career-long was 45 yards, accomplished earlier this year vs. SDSU.

• Led the Bruins with a career-high 74 receiving yards on three catches

WR Semaj Morgan

• Made a career-high seven catches, finishing with 70 receiving yards.

• Led UCLA in receptions for the fifth time this year

DB Malik Hartford

• Had two takeaways, forcing a fumble in the first half and recording an interception in the fourth quarter. They were the first two takeaways of his career.

• First Bruin this season with an INT and FF in the same game.

LB Jalen Woods

• Led UCLA in tackling for the third straight game with nine stops. He is now the team leader on the year with 59 tackles.

• Notched 1.0 sack, giving him a single-season career-high 2.5 sacks on the year. He has 5.0 sacks in his career.

LB Sammy Omosigho

• Matched a season and career high with 2.0 sacks.

LB Trent Hendrick

• Made his first start as a Bruin

• Totaled a season-high five tackles

LB Donavyn Pellot

• Had a 67-yard interception return, the longest this season by a Bruin. It was his first-career interception.

OLB Anthony Sacca

• Made his first-career start.

OL Julian Armella

• Made his first start of the season.

OL Carter Sweazie

• Made his first start of the season at LG. He had previously started UCLA’s first six games at RG.

OL Cooper Javorsky

• Made his NCAA debut.