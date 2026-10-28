No. 7 UCLA to Play Nevada at Rose Bowl Stadium Saturday

LOS ANGELES – The No. 7 UCLA football team closes its three-game homestand against Nevada at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., on Halloween this Saturday, Oct. 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network. The Bruins (7-0, 5-0 Big Ten) and Wolf Pack (3-4, 2-2 Mountain West) are meeting for the second time and first since 2013.

Fans can purchase tickets for Saturday’s contest at this LINK.

GAME INFORMATION

Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, Calif.)

Kickoff Time: 1:15 p.m. PT

Television: Big Ten Network

TV Talent: A.J. Kanell (play-by-play), Brett Hundley (analyst), Emma Carpenter (sideline)

Local Radio (UCLA Audio Network): KABC-AM 790

Local Radio Talent: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline)

SiriusXM: Radio (Ch. 167), App (Ch. 967)

LAST TIME OUT

UCLA defeated Michigan State, 28-10, last week to improve to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in league play, both marking

firsts since the 2005 season. Three different players – Wayne Knight, Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods – rushed for a touchdown in the win.

Ty Dieffenbach, making his second FBS start, completed 18 of 31 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown. Dieffenbach found sophomore wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. for a 63-yard scoring strike to open the second half. Defensively, the Bruins allowed a season-low 156 yards of total offense (47 rushing, 109 passing). Linebacker Sammy Omosigho registered a career-high 2.5 sacks while defensive back Malik Hartford forced the first two takeaways of his career – a fumble and interception.

RANKINGS RECOGNITION

UCLA, one of three remaining unbeaten FBS teams, has risen from No. 23 to No. 7 in the Associated Press poll over the last five weeks. The Bruins’ No. 7 ranking entering this Saturday’s contest is their highest since Week 5 of the 2015 season (No. 7). UCLA is also bowl eligible for the first time since the 2023 season.

KNIGHT’S HISTORIC START

Fifth-year running back Wayne Knight ranks fourth in FBS and leads the Big Ten in both total touchdowns (13) and rushing touchdowns (12). He is also the Big Ten leader with 11.1 points per game and 78 total points scored. Knight is currently tied for 12th on UCLA’s single-season touchdown list with 13. One more score (14) would put him in a tie for ninth on the list.

Knight has rushed for at least one touchdown in all seven games this season, marking the longest streak of his career and the longest by a Bruin since Joshua Kelley in 2018.

Knight has been recognized by the Paul Hornung Award after four of UCLA’s seven games this season, winning National Player of the Week honors three times.

STRONG FINISHERS

UCLA has dominated the second half this season, outscoring its opponents 139-53 (+86) in the final 30 minutes. Only once have the Bruins been outscored by a team in the second half this season (at Oregon, 9-7).

The Bruins have been especially dominant in the fourth quarter, outscoring opponents 90-29 (+61). UCLA leads the FBS in fourth-quarter points per game (12.9) and fourth-quarter scoring margin (+8.8).

ELITE RUN GAME

UCLA leads the Big Ten with 233.0 rushing yards per game and 24 rushing touchdowns and ranks second with 5.55 yards per carry. UCLA is averaging over three rushing touchdowns per game, putting the team on pace for its most rushing touchdowns in a single season since 1973. That 1973 team went on to score a program-record 56 rushing TDs that season.

CHESNEY ERA

Bob Chesney is the first UCLA head coach in program history to start his tenure in Westwood with a 7-0 record. He passed College Football Hall of Famer Henry ‘Red’ Sanders, who started his first season at UCLA with a 4-0 record in 1949.

Chesney was hired as the 20th head coach in UCLA football history on Dec. 6, 2025. He arrived in Westwood after two successful seasons at James Madison from 2024-25, guiding the Dukes to a 21-6 record and numerous historic firsts. His 2025 team recorded just the 10th unbeaten conference record in Sun Belt history, going 8-0, and captured the program’s first Sun Belt Conference championship and College Football Playoff berth.

Chesney owns a career record of 139-52 (.728) in his 17th season as a head coach. The Kulpmont, Pa., native has directed five programs across four levels of college football: Division III, Division II, FCS and FBS. Twenty-six staff members (seven coaches and 19 support staff members) and 10 student-athletes followed Chesney from Harrisonburg, Va., to Westwood.

SAMMY-O

Senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho is the FBS leader with five forced fumbles and ranks second in the Big Ten with 5.00 solo tackles per game. Omosigho is the team leader with 10.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Omosigho was named one of 16 Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalists on Oct. 15. He is also listed on the Chuck Bednarik Award and Butkus Award watch lists.

BRUIN BULLIES

Senior Sammy Omosigho and fifth-year Jalen Woods have blossomed into two of the top linebackers in the nation this season. Omosigho and Woods lead all Big Ten duos and rank fifth among FBS duos with a combined 9.4 solo tackles per game. Woods (59) and Omosigho (57) are on pace to become the first UCLA linebacker duo to each record 100 or more total tackles in a season since 1989.

SERIES HISTORY

This Saturday's contest will mark the second all-time meeting between UCLA and Nevada. The Bruins defeated the Wolf Pack, 58-20, in the first meeting at the Rose Bowl for the 2013 season opener.

UCLA's starting quarterback for that 2013 contest was then-redshirt sophomore Brett Hundley, who is on the call for this week's game as an analyst for Big Ten Network. Hundley completed 22 of 33 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores in the victory.

UCLA TICKET INFORMATION

Season ticket packages and single-game tickets for the 2026 UCLA football season are available. Fans can call (310) 206-5991 or email tickets@athletics.ucla.edu for more information.