Bruins Shut Out Ducks 1-0 After Late-Game Heroics

EUGENE, ORE. - No. 10 UCLA extended its shutout streak to four games, beating Oregon 1-0 on the road Friday night. Junior forward Kara Croone earned a penalty kick in the 89th minute and drilled the penalty for the only goal of the match.

Croone's goal was her fourth of the season. Three of those goals have been game-winners.

With two minutes remaining in a scoreless game, the Bruins focused in on what was likely to have been their last big moment in the game. Oruha Hayashi sent a ball forward to Croone toward the box. Croone dribbled into the box when an Oregon player caught her leg trying to defend. The penalty was called following a video review, and Croone confidently hit her shot for the winning goal at 88:03.

Just three minutes earlier, Bruin goalkeeper Daphne Nakfoor made a game-saving stop on what looked to be a sure-fire goal by Maddie Sharrer from the top of the box. Nakfoor dove to her left to send the shot out of bounds.

UCLA (8-3-1, 5-1-0 in the Big Ten) outshot the Ducks (6-4-2, 1-4-1) by a 21-7 count and recorded 10 shots on goal, the final one by Croone being the difference. She finished the game with three shots, two on goal.

The Bruins had other solid chances to score, but nine saves by Oregon goalkeeper Gray Willson kept the Ducks in it. Grace Shank had a total of six shots, including two long-distance missiles that were saved in the second half. Leena Powell recorded four shots on goal, hitting wood twice before the shot was saved by Willson.

Freshman Mia Corona made her collegiate debut after sitting out the start of the season with an injury. The U.S. Under-17 National Team captain came inches away from scoring in her first game, missing just wide in the 81st minute.

Nakfoor finished the game with three saves and recorded her fifth shutout of the year and fourth consecutive. She has not allowed a goal in 443 consecutive minutes.

UCLA returns home for three-straight home games. The Bruins will first play Indiana on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7pm. Tickets for the final three home games are being offered at a discounted price until Sunday, Oct. 4 at 11:59pm PT. To purchase the discounted tickets, click here.