Bilić Out for 2026-27 Season

LOS ANGELES – Sophomore Lena Bilić has been ruled out for the 2026-27 campaign, UCLA Women’s Basketball announced on Sunday.



The Croatian wing suffered a tear to her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in practice and will miss the entire 2026-27 season.



“We are devastated for Lena,” said The Michael Price Family UCLA Women’s Head Basketball Coach Cori Close. “She is such an important part of what we do here, and I know she’ll continue to be impactful for us through her recovery. We’ll be with Lena every step of the way, and she’s in great hands with the best medical staff in the country, so I know she will come out on the other side stronger and better.”



More information will be released as it becomes available.



Bilić in 2025-26

She appeared in 33 games during her freshman season, averaging 12.1 minutes on the floor. Bilić had a career night against Southern U. on Nov. 23, scoring a season-high 14 points (4-9 3FG) and grabbing a career-best six rebounds against the Jaguars. She scored in double digits three times this season, including a 13-point outing in the Big Ten conference opener on Dec. 7. Bilić scored her first postseason basket against California Baptist in the first round of the 2026 NCAA March Madness tournament and finished her freshman campaign with 13 steals, nine blocks and 21 assists. She shot a perfect 3-for-3 from the free throw line on the season.