Bruins Take Down No. 8 Michigan State 3-0

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men’s soccer team defeated the No. 8-ranked Michigan Spartans 3-0 on Saturday night at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. Diego Castano put the Bruins on the board first, followed by back-to-back goals within a minute from Jaime Amaro and Oliver Roche towards the end of the second half.



UCLA (5-1-4, 2-1-2 Big Ten) earned a second consecutive win in Big Ten play, while handing Michigan State (7-2-1, 3-1-0 Big Ten) its first loss in conference play.

UCLA keeper Ryan Tiltack was called to action early, making two quick saves in the opening eight minutes against the Spartans. Tiltack successfully defended the Spartans’ four shots on goal in the opening half.



With the Bruins holding possession for majority of the first half, Roche had three shots to pace the Bruins, but they were all blocked by the Michigan State defense.



After neither team found the net in the first half, UCLA gained momentum at the start of the second. With an assist from Zach Neuls, Castano sent a low shot towards the bottom left of the goal in the 48th minute, giving the Bruins a 1-0 advantage. The goal was Castano’s third of the year, and his second goal in two games.



The Bruins kept the pressure on in the second half. Ander Marticorena attempted four more shots at the net in the second half, two of which the Spartan keeper, Grekowicz, saved.



UCLA kept attacking, and it paid off in the 85th minute. With an assist from Philip Naef, Amaro found the back of the net, extending the Bruins’ lead to 2-0. The goal was Amaro’s second goal in two games.



Keeping possession, Roche found the net within the minute on his fourth shot of the night, helping the Bruins take a 3-0 lead on the Spartans in the final four minutes of the game. Roche’s goal was his first of the 2026 season.



Despite surrendering 13 shots with seven coming on frame, the Bruins held Michigan State scoreless on the night, and picked up their first clean sheet of the 2026 campaign.



UCLA returns to action next Tuesday, October 6, hosting Westmont at 7:00 pm PT for senior night. The match will be televised on B1G+.