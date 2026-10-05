Dodd Named MPSF Player of the Week

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Ryder Dodd of UCLA men’s water polo was named MPSF West/Delfina Player of the Week Monday following the Bruins’ league-opening contests. He has now collected 10 career weekly honors from the MPSF, including eight Player of the Week accolades. Teammate Nate Tauscher previously won Player of the Week this season, on Sept. 28.



Dodd piled up 17 total points across UCLA’s two games, which it split at home against No. 2 Stanford and No. 4 California. He also registered six earned exclusions (season-high three in each game) and two sprint wins.



In a 19-15 loss to Stanford, the junior scored four goals and assisted on five others – both game highs and the latter a season best. The next day, Dodd scored a game- and season-high five goals and added three helpers. Three of his goals came in the final 3:33 of UCLA’s 13-11 victory against Cal.



The award is Dodd’s first of 2026. He earned five in 2025, including three in a row from Nov. 3-17. Dodd’s 40 goals lead the Bruins. He’s also tops in sprint wins (14), second in assists (29), tied for third in steals (eight) and tied for fourth in earned exclusions (12).





2026 MPSF WEST/DELFINA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK