UCLA’s Trent Perry Honored as Preseason All-Conference Selection

CHICAGO – UCLA junior guard Trent Perry has been named to the 2026-27 Big Ten preseason all-conference team, as announced by the Big Ten Conference on Monday.

Perry, a 6-foot-4 guard from West Covina, Calif., is one of 11 student-athletes in the Big Ten to secure the preseason honor (11 players are on the list due to one tie in voting). He averaged 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 35 contests last season.

Joining Perry on the preseason list of honorees include Elliot Cadeau (Michigan), Jeremy Fears Jr. (Michigan State), David Mirkovic (Illinois), Trey McKenney (Michgan), John Mobley Jr. (Ohio State), Pharrell Payne (Maryland), Rodney Rice (USC), Pryce Sandfort (Nebraska), Andrej Stojakovic (Illinois) and Nolan Winter (Wisconsin).

Both Fears Jr. and Sandfort were unanimous selections to the 11-person list. In addition, Fears Jr. has been recognized as the league’s preseason player of the year.

UCLA compiled a 24-12 overall record and a 13-7 mark in the 18-team Big Ten Conference last season, as one of nine Big Ten teams to advance to the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins will open their 32-game regular-season schedule against Arizona in Las Vegas, Nev., the night of Monday, Nov. 2. Prior to the season opener at T-Mobile Arena, UCLA will host a pair of exhibition games against Cal Baptist (Wednesday, Oct. 21) and San Diego (Tuesday, Oct. 27). Both of the Bruins’ exhibition contests will begin at 7 p.m. (PT).