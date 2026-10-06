Big Ten Announces Women’s Basketball Tip Times, TV Assignments

LOS ANGELES – Game times and national television assignments are here, the Big Ten conference announced on Tuesday.



UCLA will see 20 nationally-televised games in the upcoming campaign. The Bruins will be featured on broadcasts across the Big Ten Network, FOX, FS1, ION, ESPN and Peacock during 2026-27.



The Bruins open the season on B1G+ against Lehigh at 11:30 a.m. PT for the annual Field Trip Day game, welcoming thousands of local school children into Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. UCLA’s first nationally televised game will be on Thursday, Nov. 12, against former Pac-12 foe Arizona. The Bruins and Wildcats will tip at 7:30 p.m. PT.



UCLA’s matchup against Princeton will also be broadcast to the Big Ten Network. The game will be preceded by UCLA’s championship ring ceremony and banner raising on Sunday, Nov. 15; tip-off is set for 3 p.m. PT.



The Bruins will be on national television for 14 of their 18 conference games; the remaining four games will be broadcast on B1G+.



“I think we have an incredible conference for women’s basketball,” said The Michael Price Family UCLA Women’s Head Basketball Coach Cori Close in a recent sit-down interview. “The Big Ten is projected to have 14 out of 18 teams make the NCAA tournament… that is unbelievable. And in order to be prepared for that, you know, incredible preparation, we need to test ourselves with the very best. From our road games at Tennessee, to the Players Era showcase, to Duke, to—I mean, just fill in the blanks, […] I think it’s really simple. If you want to be held to the highest of standards, you need to measure yourself against those standards throughout the entire season, and allow there to be a refining with each experience. You’ll earn confidence in those experiences, and you’ll also have things exposed, and both are equally important. That doesn’t happen unless you’re challenging yourself against the very, very best.”



UCLA will be asked to bring its best in mid-December for three nationally-televised rematches against its Elite Eight, Final Four and National Championship foes. The Bruins will play Duke in Phoenix on Dec. 16 at the Scripps Women’s Basketball Showcase; the game will be televised on ION with tip-off set for 4 p.m. PT. UCLA will then head to Las Vegas for two games on ESPN; the Bruins match up against South Carolina on Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. PT before taking on Texas at 2 p.m. PT the following day (Dec. 20).



The Bruins have three marquee matchups slated for FOX broadcasts: versus Oklahoma at the Coretta Scott King Classic (Jan. 18), at home against rival USC (Feb. 7), and on the road at Iowa (Feb. 14). The Bruins’ lone FS1 game will come against Wisconsin; tip-off is set for 6 p.m. PT in Madison.



UCLA’s three Peacock broadcasts will feature games at Indiana (Jan. 8), against Illinois (Jan. 30), and at crosstown foe USC (Feb. 25). The remaining nine national television games will be broadcast to the Big Ten Network.

The conference also announced that games during the 2027 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., will be broadcast to Peacock and Big Ten Network, with the championship game on CBS (March 7).