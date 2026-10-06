Bruins in the NFL: Week 4

A total of 21 former UCLA football players saw action in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. LB Carson Schwesinger (Cleveland Browns) had the top statistical performance among the Bruins who suited up last weekend, notching a team-best nine tackles as the Browns eked out a win against divisional rival Pittsburgh.

Kenny Clark, DT, Dallas Cowboys – Started and registered a season-high four tackles in the Cowboys’ 34-30 win against in-state rival Houston.

Week 5: Thursday vs. Tampa Bay – 5:15 p.m. PT (Prime Video)

Ka’imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans – Had his busiest game of the year so far, connecting on all three of his field goal attempts – from 51, 39, and 54 yards out – while making both his PAT tries. It was his first time this year making multiple field goals of 50+ yards after doing so four times last year.

Week 5: Sunday at Tennessee – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)



– Had his busiest game of the year so far, connecting on all three of his field goal attempts – from 51, 39, and 54 yards out – while making both his PAT tries. It was his first time this year making multiple field goals of 50+ yards after doing so four times last year. Week 5: Sunday at Tennessee – 10 a.m. PT (CBS) Quentin Lake, S, Los Angeles Rams – Started and recorded six tackles, tied for second-most on the team. Lake played all 61 defensive snaps for the Rams, as well as nine on special teams.

Week 5: Monday vs. Buffalo – 5:15 p.m. PT (ABC/ESPN)

Laiatu Latu, DE, Indianapolis Colts – Started and posted three tackles, including a half-sack for 3 yards, as the Colts scored a 30-13 victory over Washington in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Latu registered a game-high four QB hits.

Week 5: Sunday at Pittsburgh – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Kain Medrano, LB, Washington Commanders – Posted a pair of tackles over a season-high 41 snaps.

Week 5: Sunday vs. New York Giants – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Fabian Moreau, CB, Washington Commanders – Played 26 snaps and recorded one tackle.

Week 5: Sunday vs. New York Giants – 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Darius Muasau, LB, New England Patriots – Started and recorded a season-high four tackles in a 29-26 win over Buffalo.

Week 5: Sunday vs. Las Vegas – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Otito Ogbonnia, DT, Dallas Cowboys – Totaled two tackles in Dallas’ four-point win over Houston.

Week 5: Thursday vs. Tampa Bay – 5:15 p.m. PT (Prime Video)

Osa Odighizuwa, DL, San Francisco 49ers – Started and made two tackles in the Niners’ 24-14 win at home over Denver.

Week 5: Sunday at Seattle – 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, Tennessee Titans – Played 27 snaps (13 on defense, 14 on special teams), recording one tackle.

Week 5: Sunday vs. Houston – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns – Started and recorded a team-high nine tackles to help Cleveland to a 27-24 home win over Pittsburgh. Schwesinger played every defensive snap for the Browns.

Week 5: Sunday at New York Jets – 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

G Alec Anderson (Buffalo Bills), C Jake Brendel (San Francisco 49ers), DE Matt Dickerson (Jacksonville Jaguars), TE Greg Dulcich (Miami Dolphins), G Jon Gaines II (Arizona Cardinals), LB Ale Kaho (Washington Commanders), G Atonio Mafi (Tennessee Titans), T Kolton Miller (Las Vegas Raiders), G Sean Rhyan (Green Bay Packers), and TE Colson Yankoff (Washington Commanders) also played, but did not record any statistics.