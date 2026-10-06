Nakfoor Named Big Ten Goalkeeper of Week

Sophomore Daphne Nakfoor has been named the Big Ten Women’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week after recording her fourth consecutive shutout in a 1-0 win at Oregon.

Nakfoor made three saves on seven Duck shots, none bigger than one with just under five minutes to play in a scoreless game. She dove to her left to send an on-target shot by Maddie Sharrer out of play, and four minutes later, the Bruins scored the game-winner to take the 1-0 victory and stay atop the Big Ten standings with a 5-1 conference record. Nakfoor has not allowed a goal in 443 consecutive minutes and has five shutouts on the year and a 0.78 goals against average.

This is Nakfoor’s first Big Ten weekly honor of the season and second of her career. UCLA has won 15 weekly awards in its three seasons in the Big Ten and four this season.

Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week: Aug. 18 – Aubrey Kulpa, Penn State; Aug. 25 – Kennedy Bell, Michigan State; Sept. 1 – Nicole Crane, Penn State; Sept. 8 – Elle Britt, Ohio State; Sept. 15 – Kayla Briggs, Michigan State; Sept. 22 – Ella Jablinskey, Michigan; Sept. 29 - Amanda Schlueter, Ohio State; Oct. 6 – Ava Westlund, Minnesota.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week: Aug. 18 – Taylor Dever, Oregon; Aug. 25 – Hailey Baumann, Wisconsin; Sept. 1 – Tanna Schornstein, Purdue; Sept. 8 – Sutton Webb, Illinois; Sept. 15 – Maylen Montoya, Washington; Sept. 22 – Paloma Daubert, UCLA; Sept. 29 – Paloma Daubert, UCLA; Oct. 6 – Maya Loudd, Washington.

Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week: Aug. 18 – Izzy Lee, Illinois; Aug. 25 – Drew Stover, Wisconsin/Peighton Northrup, Ohio State; Sept. 1 – Mackenzie Gress, Penn State; Sept. 8 – Izzy Lee, Illinois; Sept. 15 – Sarah Martin, Minnesota; Sept. 22 – Malia Zillman, Michigan; Sept. 29 - Nyamma Nelson, Northwestern & Krystina Wolf, Purdue; Oct. 6 – Daphne Nakfoor, UCLA.

Big Ten Freshman of the Week: Aug. 18 – Shiloh Baird, Oregon; Aug. 25 – Zoe Miles, Purdue; Sept. 1 – Molly Hale, UCLA; Sept. 8 – Lilia Calvert, Rutgers; Sept. 15 – Izy Truab, Wisconsin; Sept. 22 – Malia Zillman, Michigan; Sept. 29 – Lilia Calvert, Rutgers.