No. 21-Ranked Bruins Take Their 4-0 Start to No. 13 Oregon

Feeling good about the UCLA's first national ranking since 2023 lasted about as long inside the Bruins' football building as it took Bob Chesney to put it on a screen.

The No. 21 Bruins enter the week 4-0 after their most complete performance of the season, a 54-3 victory at Maryland on Sept. 26. Waiting Saturday in Eugene is No. 13 Oregon, coming off a 41-27 victory at USC. UCLA has outscored its opponents 179-75 through four games, while Oregon is averaging 47.5 points and 505.5 yards per game.

Chesney acknowledged UCLA's ranking during Sunday's team meeting, then quickly redirected the conversation.

"We put up there the number 21, where we were ranked," Chesney said. "And I said, if you pay attention to this number, it will go away, right? If you pay attention to what you did to get that number, and only focus on that and improve that, maybe the number even gets better. Who knows? That's why I wanted to bring it up one time and that was the end of it."

Defensive back Derrick Barksdale understood the message.

"Being ranked definitely can skew your image of how you look at it," Barksdale said. "But if you look at it too long, just like coach said, it can disappear very fast."

EXTRA WEEK TO PREPARE

The bye gave UCLA's coaching staff an early start on Oregon and the players a couple of days away from football.

Offensive lineman Hall Schmidt returned to Boise, Idaho, and proposed to his girlfriend on one of the trails they regularly walk with their dog.

"I just threw the ball in the river, hopped down on one knee, and asked her to marry me," Schmidt said.

She said yes. By Sunday, Schmidt and the Bruins were back at work.

Chesney views the bye as a useful dividing line. UCLA spent four weeks in preseason camp followed by four games. Now, eight regular-season weeks remain.

"Right now, eight weeks later, with eight weeks left, we have to recommit to that same process and that same mentality," Chesney said.

The Bruins return to action averaging 281.5 rushing yards and seven yards per carry while limiting opponents to 91.3 rushing yards and 2.7 yards per attempt. UCLA has eight interceptions, nine sacks and 22 tackles for loss.

A TEST IN OREGON

In scouting Oregon’s defense, it was the Ducks' defensive front that commanded Chesney’s attention.

"Well, the defensive line stands out," Chesney said.

Oregon is allowing 113 rushing yards per game, and opponents have converted only 21% of their third downs. Matayo Uiagalelei leads the Ducks with three sacks, with Bear Alexander adding two.

"They're disruptive and they are physical," Chesney said. "What stands out in their play is that they have a plan."

UCLA counters with one of the nation's most productive rushing attacks. Wayne Knight has 445 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 9.1 yards per carry. Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas have combined for another 424 yards and seven scores.

Schmidt, who previously blocked for current Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty at Boise State, likes the options behind UCLA's offensive line.

"I have three amazing running backs right now," Schmidt said. "They just know how to run the ball for real. They just see the hole, they hit it hard, and they make people miss."

TURN IT UP LOUD

Chesney, Barksdale and several Bruins who followed their coach from James Madison have already experienced Autzen Stadium, where JMU played in last season's College Football Playoff.

"We did not necessarily 100% know what we were getting into up there," Chesney said. "And then we learned pretty quickly what we were getting into."

Barksdale remembers the great atmosphere.

"They have got the duck that rides out on the bike on the field," he said. "So, it's definitely a college environment that you want to experience. So, it's fun and I'm excited to play there again."

During practice, UCLA has been trying to reproduce the challenge of calling plays in front of a loud and fired up stadium on the road.

They do a great job up there,” Chesney said. “Their fans are extremely involved. Last year, they were loud, they did everything the right way. Those sidelines are pretty tight. It’s a steep stadium that gets loud and definitely gives the fans a chance to impact that game.”

Schmidt said a loudspeaker has been placed inside the offensive huddle, directly behind quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

"He has to yell the play to us and then the speaker will kind of like drift a little closer towards the line of scrimmage and then back out as soon as we snap the ball," Schmidt said.

OREGON TOUGH

The Bruins are preparing for both of Oregon’s quarterbacks.

Dante Moore has completed 69.7% of his passes for 926 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception, but was forced to leave Oregon's victory at USC on Sept. 26 during the second quarter after suffering an injury. Dylan Raiola replaced him and completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Ducks to the win.

"The other guy's not bad, right?" Chesney said about Raiola. "There's not a giant drop off between the two of those guys."

The Bruins are focused on the Oregon offense attempting to identify UCLA’s formations before the snap.

"They're trying to gain information and ask the question before that ball is snapped," Chesney said. "We have to do a really good job of disguising those things and putting ourselves in the position that we show one thing, change the picture on them, and see if you can't steal one play here or there.”

Oregon's quarterbacks have yet to throw an interception in 145 attempts. UCLA has intercepted eight passes, including four against Maryland.

RETURN TO EUGENE

Last season, Chesney brought his James Madison Dukes into Eugene for a first-round match-up vs. the Ducks in the College Football Playoff. It was an electric atmosphere, that left an impression on the staff and the 11 former JMU players currently on UCLA’s roster.

The then fifth-ranked Ducks defeated the Chesney and JMU 51-34, but Barksdale is not letting that result affect his preparation.

"It's a new year and it's a new team as well," he said. "So, we're just going into the game like it's another stepping stone, a next step to get better."

Chesney remembers how much of a great college football environment it was.

“It was dark, it was a night game, it was cold, it was loud, it was all those things,” Chesney said. “But right now, there are no weaknesses in this team. And if you leave them something to expose, they will expose it."

That's why Chesney has continued to focus on the complementary football UCLA displayed against Maryland.

"You can't go out there and lay an egg on offense and expect to win this game, or not play well on defense or special teams” Chesney said. “You have to be buttoned up."