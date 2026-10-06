No. 21 UCLA Prepares for Ranked Matchup at No. 13 Oregon Saturday

LOS ANGELES – The No. 21 UCLA football team meets No. 13 Oregon for a ranked showdown at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, in Eugene. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:38 p.m. PT on CBS. The Bruins (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) and Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) are meeting for the 74th time in a series that dates back to 1928.

GAME INFORMATION

Venue: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Ore.)

Kickoff Time: 12:38 p.m. PT

Television: CBS

TV Talent: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline)

Local Radio (UCLA Audio Network): KABC-AM 790

Local Radio Talent: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline)

SiriusXM: Radio (Ch. 113 or 233), App (957)

LAST TIME OUT

UCLA most recently routed Maryland, 54-3, on Sept. 26 in College Park to improve to 4-0. The Bruins’ 51-point margin of victory was the program’s largest ever in a Big Ten game and largest in a road conference game since 1955. Four different UCLA running backs – Wayne Knight, Troy Leigber, Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods – rushed for a touchdown in the victory.

Knight notched his second 100-yard rushing performance of the season on 10 carries. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava recorded his fourth passing touchdown of the season on an 83-yard connection with wide receiver Aidan Mizell. The Bruins’ defense held the Terrapins to just three points and recorded five takeaways (four interceptions, one fumble recovery) for their most in a game since 2019. Two of those four interceptions were pick-sixes by defensive backs Ta’Shawn James and Scooter Jackson.

RANKINGS RECOGNITION

During their bye week, the Bruins appeared in the Associated Press (AP) and AFCA Coaches polls for the first time since Week 10 of the 2023 season. UCLA enters this week’s contest at Oregon ranked No. 21 in the AP poll and No. 22 in the coaches poll.

KNIGHT’S HISTORIC START

Fifth-year running back Wayne Knight has rushed for at least one touchdown in each of the first four games of the season, marking the longest streak of his career. With nine total touchdowns, Knight enters this week leading the FBS in scoring at 13.5 points per game. He also ranks second in yards per carry (9.08) and third in all-purpose yards per game (164.75).

ELITE RUN GAME

UCLA’s 18 rushing touchdowns are the second-most in program history through the first four games of a season, trailing only the 1973 squad’s school-record 19.

UCLA’s running back trio of Wayne Knight, Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods ranks among the top rushing attacks in the country. Together, they are averaging 7.7 yards per carry with 869 rushing yards on 113 attempts.

As a team, UCLA ranks first in FBS in yards per rush (6.95) and fourth in rushing yards per game (281.5) and rushing touchdowns (18).

CHESNEY ERA

Bob Chesney looks to become the first UCLA head coach in program history to start his tenure in Westwood with a 5-0 record. With the Sept. 26 win over Maryland, he matched College Football Hall of Famer Henry ‘Red’ Sanders, who started his first season at UCLA with a 4-0 record in 1949.

Chesney was hired as the 20th head coach in UCLA football history on Dec. 6, 2025. He arrived in Westwood after two successful seasons at James Madison from 2024-25, guiding the Dukes to a 21-6 record and numerous historic firsts. His 2025 team recorded just the 10th unbeaten conference record in Sun Belt history, going 8-0, and captured the program’s first Sun Belt Conference championship and College Football Playoff berth.

Chesney owns a career record of 136-52 (.723) in his 17th season as a head coach. The Kulpmont, Pa., native has directed five programs across four levels of college football: Division III, Division II, FCS and FBS. Twenty-six staff members (seven coaches and 19 support staff members) and 10 student-athletes followed Chesney from Harrisonburg, Va., to Westwood.

SAMMY-O

In addition to leading the FBS with four forced fumbles, senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho is the Big Ten leader in total tackles per game (10.0), solo tackles per game (6.75), tackles for loss per game (1.88) and total sacks (3.0).

Omosigho was added to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List on Sept. 30 after his outstanding play through the first four weeks of the season. The Crandall, Texas, native is also on the Butkus Award Watch List.

From 2023-25, Omosigho played at the University of Oklahoma, where he totaled 96 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble over 37 games. He ranked in the top five in tackling among all Sooners in both 2024 and 2025 as a reserve.

SERIES HISTORY

This Saturday's contest will mark the 74th all-time meeting between UCLA and Oregon. The Bruins lead the all-time series against the Ducks, 40-33, dating back to 1928.

UCLA has lost 11 of its last 12 contests against Oregon with its most recent victory coming on Oct. 21, 2017 (W, 31-14). The Bruins have dropped five straight meetings to the Ducks.

UCLA last defeated Oregon in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 13, 2004 (W, 34-26). The Bruins have lost eight straight road games to the Ducks in Eugene.

Saturday will mark the eighth ranked showdown between UCLA and Oregon. The Bruins are 2-5 in the previous seven such contests. UCLA has never defeated a ranked Oregon team on the road.

UCLA and Oregon enter their 94th season together in the same conference. The Ducks competed as an independent during the 1959-63 seasons.

UCLA TICKET INFORMATION

Season ticket packages and single-game tickets for UCLA's upcoming football season are available. Fans can call (310) 206-5991 or email tickets@athletics.ucla.edu for more information.