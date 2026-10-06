Wright Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

LOS ANGELES – Senior defender Tre Wright has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week the conference announced on Tuesday. Wright, a center back from Austin, Texas, earns UCLA’s first weekly conference award of 2026.



Wright earns the honors after leading the Bruins to a 3-0 shutout win over No. 8 Michigan State. The shutout was the Bruins’ second 3-0 shutout of the season after also taking down Denver 3-0 earlier on this year. The accolades are the first weekly conference honors of Wright’s collegiate career.



For the season, Wright has played the most minutes of any UCLA player, tallying 893 minutes, and put in another 90 minute shift in the win over the Spartans. He has played and started in all 10 games for the Bruins in 2026, and has totaled 45 appearances and 29 starts over his four years in Westwood.