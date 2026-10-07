No. 21 Bruins Getting Ready for Oregon

Bob Chesney has spent much of this week telling UCLA's players to be themselves.

That ask can gets more complicated when they are preparing for No. 13 Oregon on the road at Autzen Stadium and the No. 21 Bruins are carrying a 4-0 record into one of their most anticipated road games in years.

UCLA kicks off vs. the Ducks at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS and KABC 790.

UCLA takes the Big Ten's leading rushing attack to Eugene on Saturday. The Bruins are averaging 281.5 rushing yards and 44.8 points per game, while Oregon leads the conference at 47.5 points and averages 505.5 total yards.

"They understand they're going to need to play a near-perfect game," Chesney said about his team after practice this week.

That requirement runs through quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

"We need his best," Chesney said. "We need everybody's best though, to be honest with you. It's not just any one guy. Obviously, a lot of it goes through him."

Iamaleava has completed 62 of 99 passes for 820 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another 143 yards. His passing game has picked up during UCLA's last two wins, including a UCLA career-high 276 yards and three touchdowns against Purdue on Sept. 19 and 209 yards with an 83-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Mizell at Maryland on Sept. 26.

Chesney has been particularly pleased with the less visible parts of his quarterback's job: protections, getting UCLA into the correct calls and getting the ball out quickly.

Offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy agreed with Chesney.

"He's just got to be him," Kennedy said. "Our best is good enough."

RUNNING ATTACK FACES A NEW CHALLENGE

UCLA has rushed for at least 214 yards in every game and leads the FBS at 6.95 yards per carry. Its 18 rushing touchdowns are the second-most in program history through four games, one behind the 1973 Bruins. Wayne Knight, Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas have combined for 869 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 7.69 yards per carry.

But they have not faced a front like the Oregon Ducks.

"It's a very talented group, right?” UCLA offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy said. "You talk about their front, I think that's probably where it starts."

Kennedy said Oregon's pass rush can disrupt a quarterback without recording a sack, forcing him to move, leave the pocket or alter his throwing angle.

Third down presents another issue. UCLA has converted 50% of its third downs, but Oregon leads the FBS by limiting opponents to 21.2%.

"That's really where I think they let their D-line go," Kennedy said. "That's really where they create havoc and they create opportunities for themselves."

UCLA used the bye week to study its own tendencies, looking for protections and running concepts future opponents could target.

"It's a copycat league," Kennedy said. "If there's certain things that are going to get home or there are certain things that are going to attack us or attack a protection or attack a run scheme, we have got to find ways to make sure that doesn't show up again."

OREGON QUARTERBACK CHALLENGE

Oregon's uncertain quarterback situation hasn't dramatically changed UCLA's defensive preparation.

Chesney said Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola are similar enough that the Ducks can operate their offense largely unchanged regardless of who starts.

"They're still going to get the ball to the running backs," Chesney said. "They're still going to involve the tight end. They're just going to take their shots and find their matchups with their two receivers."

Defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler agreed.

"Not when you have two elite ones," Hitschler said when asked if the quarterback uncertainty affected UCLA's game plan.

Oregon enters Saturday averaging 346.5 passing yards and has yet to throw an interception. UCLA's defense has intercepted eight passes and generated 12 takeaways, which have led to 59 points.

Chesney has focused on Oregon's ability to use formations, personnel and motion to identify coverages and manufacture favorable matchups.

"They're trying to gain information and ask the question before that ball is snapped," Chesney said.

HOSTILE ENVIRONMENT ON THE ROAD

Hitschler knows what Autzen can do to a defense.

He was James Madison's defensive coordinator last season when the Dukes lost 51-34 at Oregon in the College Football Playoff. Seven other current UCLA staff members and 11 Bruins players also participated in that game.

"They figured out a way to score a lot of points against our defense at JMU last year," Hitschler said. "Obviously there's a chip on a shoulder there and we got to find a way to slow it down."

He also sees a potential trap that the hostile environment can bring out.

"Big-time environment, big-time atmospheres tend to bring a little extra out of your guys," Hitschler said. "And sometimes when you do a little bit extra, you tend to do too much."

Hitschler believes that happened during UCLA's 52-38 win over Purdue, when the Bruins surrendered 425 passing yards. A week later at Maryland, UCLA allowed 181 total yards, intercepted four passes and kept the Terrapins out of the end zone in a 54-3 victory.

"We definitely pressed a little bit too hard and got a little emotional against Purdue," Hitschler said. "We’ve got to play with emotions, but we can't play emotional."

UCLA hasn't won at Autzen since 2004 and has never beaten a ranked Oregon team on the road. A victory would also make Chesney the first coach in UCLA history to begin his tenure 5-0.

Despite what a win could mean to UCLA , Kennedy is focused on the preparation.

"This just happens to be another game that we have at their place," Kennedy said. "You have to treat everything the same exact way and that's how you have to prepare."