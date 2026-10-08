Betts, Close, Gardiner Participate in Big Ten Media Day

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Three Bruins represented UCLA at the 2026 Big Ten Conference media day in Chicago on Wednesday, with head coaches and student-athletes from all 18 teams in attendance. The Michael Price Family UCLA Women’s Head Basketball Coach Cori Close was joined by sophomore Sienna Betts and fifth-year forward Timea Gardiner for the all-day event.
The Bruins joined the Big Ten Network for 15 minutes on the main set, held press conferences for both coach and student-athletes, and completed a circuit of media opportunities with different partners in attendance in the Windy City.
Betts and Gardiner commented on the feeling of being overlooked heading into 2026-27, which was picked up in an article by ESPN on Wednesday. Coach Close also commented during her time at the podium, saying, "Isn't that cool? That allows them to be a little bit better at shutting out outside noise because they're not living up to whoever's expectations. I've told them, 'Look, there's a reason why we don't define ourselves by what how we're ranked or what other people are saying or what social media says.' We have to be committed to our values and our process because those things can really get you off track."
Close also spoke about the importance of UCLA’s incoming transfers, and the impact she anticipates they will have in the upcoming season.
“People don’t understand what an incredible leader she is. She has established herself as the glue holding the team together and somebody that really understands what competitive excellence looks like.” Cori Close on KK Bransford and what she brings to @UCLAWBB 💙 https://t.co/lYDmgErsk7— Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) October 7, 2026
UCLA made stops with FOX, Big Ten Network, NBC and CBS for its upcoming nationally-televised games; the Bruins also saw Bleacher Report, Meta, TOGETHXR, Sirius XM Just Women’s Sports and Allez! Sports during the conference media day.
Quotes
on the celebration tour of the 2026 national championship
“All the different things that have come our way because of the championship, it’s not me, it’s my amazing staff and our players. It has been really fun, it’s been fun to see our players get celebrated, that’s been the best part.” – Cori Close
on why the new team is not a rebuild
“We understand the standard. The road map has sort of been set forth for us and I think this team – the transfers, the freshmen – they have purposely signed up because of the championship standards, because of a process that we have created, that we really believe in. And it’s not for everybody!” – Cori Close
on expectations for Sienna Betts’ sophomore season
“She’s versatile, high IQ, can score with her back to the basket, she’s a great passer from the perimeter, she’s a vocal leader. She was leaning over the top of me on the plane yesterday watching the film of [our practice] scrimmage, she loves to watch film, she’s a student of the game. She will be one of the best forwards in the country this year.” – Cori Close
on returning to play for the Bruins after sitting out 2025-26
“I’m really excited to step foot on the court and put on the jersey again, and just really being able to take each moment as it comes, enjoy the process. I think that’s one thing I learned last year, just being able to be patient within the process.” – Timea Gardiner
on lessons UCLA took from winning the 2026 national championship
“We have a bunch of new players – transfers, freshmen, people coming back from injury. What we can take from last year, we can learn a lot, what it took to get to that point. We know it took a lot of effort, and a lot of focus, and a lot of energy every single day in the gym. I think we can bring that as returners and apply that, and know what it took. We all want the same thing, we want to be on a stage like that again, so I think it’s really good that everyone’s so dedicated to be like that.” – Sienna Betts
on UCLA’s six seniors drafted into the WNBA
“It was just the standard of excellence. We have the dreams of playing professionally, and seeing them accomplish those dreams was truly incredible, being by their sides and seeing all the hard work that they put in. But I think that the incredible people they are, it shows the balance of you can do both of being successful while also being a good person at the same time.” – Timea Gardiner
on more on-court opportunities this season
“I think no freshmen have ever been in the situation that we were in, with six seniors who were going to be first round [draft picks], that was very unique. And obviously, it was very hard, but I think we learned a lot from that, and I think that experience is going to shape, change a lot in my college experience. I’m grateful for that, I’m really excited to take what I learned from that and apply it to my career.” – Sienna Betts
Ticket Information
UCLA begins its season on Monday, Nov. 2, when Lehigh comes to town. See the Bruins’ complete 2026-27 schedule here.
Fans who wish to purchase new season tickets for the 2026-27 season can call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991 or can visit uclabruins.com/tickets to place a deposit now. Fans who place a deposit will have the ability to select locations after existing season ticket members but before the general public on sale. Appointment dates/times will be given based upon the date deposits are placed.
Single-game tickets and mini plans will be on sale later this month.
For questions and more information, please call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991.