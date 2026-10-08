Betts, Close, Gardiner Participate in Big Ten Media Day

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Three Bruins represented UCLA at the 2026 Big Ten Conference media day in Chicago on Wednesday, with head coaches and student-athletes from all 18 teams in attendance. The Michael Price Family UCLA Women’s Head Basketball Coach Cori Close was joined by sophomore Sienna Betts and fifth-year forward Timea Gardiner for the all-day event.



The Bruins joined the Big Ten Network for 15 minutes on the main set, held press conferences for both coach and student-athletes, and completed a circuit of media opportunities with different partners in attendance in the Windy City.



Betts and Gardiner commented on the feeling of being overlooked heading into 2026-27, which was picked up in an article by ESPN on Wednesday. Coach Close also commented during her time at the podium, saying, "Isn't that cool? That allows them to be a little bit better at shutting out outside noise because they're not living up to whoever's expectations. I've told them, 'Look, there's a reason why we don't define ourselves by what how we're ranked or what other people are saying or what social media says.' We have to be committed to our values and our process because those things can really get you off track."



Close also spoke about the importance of UCLA’s incoming transfers, and the impact she anticipates they will have in the upcoming season.





“People don’t understand what an incredible leader she is. She has established herself as the glue holding the team together and somebody that really understands what competitive excellence looks like.” Cori Close on KK Bransford and what she brings to @UCLAWBB 💙 https://t.co/lYDmgErsk7 — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) October 7, 2026