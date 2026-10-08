Fanatics and UCLA Athletics Announce Multi-Year E-Commerce Partnership

LOS ANGELES – Fanatics and UCLA Athletics today announced a new multi-year e-commerce partnership that will enhance the online shopping experience for Bruins fans across the school’s preeminent programs and world-class athletes. Shop.UCLABruins.com, a new official online store powered by Fanatics, is now live and will provide fans with an expanded assortment of officially licensed UCLA merchandise for the entire family. The new tech-infused shopping experience is optimized for fans browsing on desktop, tablet or phone, and will offer the quickest access to new products and feature high-resolution product pages and expanded payment options to ensure a seamless checkout experience.

“Bruins fans are incredibly passionate,” said UCLA’s Alice and Nahum Lainer Family CEO and Director of Athletics Tim Harris. “Our partnership with Fanatics gives Bruins fans everywhere greater access to the UCLA gear they love, while helping us strengthen their connection to the UCLA community.”

The storefront will offer a deep selection of Nike and Jordan brand products, which Fanatics manufactures through its innovative partnership with Nike, and feature the latest items from other beloved brands including Champion, New Era, ’47, Tommy Bahama, and TravisMathew.

“UCLA’s athletics program is revered for its broad-based competitive excellence, and we are proud to help expand opportunities for Bruin fans across the country to engage and show their support,” said Tommy Gray, Senior Vice President, Fanatics College. “This partnership allows us to combine our commerce platform and manufacturing capabilities to give the Bruin faithful a broader selection of officially licensed merchandise than ever before, while delivering a shopping experience that matches the level of excellence associated with UCLA athletics."

The partnership further strengthens Fanatics' leadership in collegiate commerce and reflects the company's continued investment in delivering premium retail experiences for college athletics programs and their fans nationwide.

“Fanatics brings the scale, expertise and distribution to better serve Bruins fans,” said UCLA Deputy Athletics Director and Chief Revenue Officer Dan Cruz. “This partnership strengthens how we serve our fans today while building a platform that will grow alongside UCLA Athletics.”