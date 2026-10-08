UCLA Men's Basketball Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

LOS ANGELES – Single-game tickets for all UCLA men’s basketball home games this season are now on sale. The Bruins will host 18 home regular-season contests and a pair of home exhibition games.

For fans looking for a sneak preview of the 2026-27 Bruins squad, the upcoming exhibition games include matchups with Cal Baptist on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The single-game ticket structure provides greater affordability for fans and increased options in 2026-27. Ticket for all of UCLA’s home non-conference games, other than the Dec. 29 showdown against San Diego State, will start at $10 in Pauley Pavilion’s upper-level seats and at $15 in the arena’s lower level seating bowl.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are still on sale (information here).

Fans can view the Bruins’ schedule here, and the link to UCLA’s single-game ticket options is available here.

UCLA’s regular-season schedule will tip-off in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 2. The Bruins will take on Arizona in the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas. UCLA’s game will take place at approximately 7 p.m. (PT), after Gonzaga faces Purdue at T-Mobile Arena.

Following the game in Las Vegas, UCLA will return to Los Angeles for five consecutive home games. The Bruins’ home opener is set for the night of Friday, Nov. 6, as UCLA will host North Florida.

UCLA's home games in the Big Ten schedule include matchups against Oregon (Dec. 1), Michigan State (Jan. 9), Washington (Jan. 16), Wisconsin (Jan. 19), Michigan (Jan. 26), Iowa (Feb. 6), Minnesota (Feb. 9), Ohio State (Feb. 17), Penn State (Feb. 27) and USC (March 6).

The Bruins return six players from last season’s team, including preseason All-Big Ten Conference guard Trent Perry. Both Perry and senior Eric Dailey Jr. are representing UCLA’s program at Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Day on Thursday, Oct. 8, in Chicago. Also back from last season’s team are sophomore Markell Alston, senior Xavier Booker, junior Eric Freeny and senior Brandon Williams. UCLA added eight incoming players in the offseason, including four freshmen and four transfer students.

UCLA’s 18-game regular-season schedule includes 10 Big Ten Conference games and eight non-conference contests.