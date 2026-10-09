Bruins Blast Hoosiers 5-0

LOS ANGELES – The No. 10 UCLA women’s soccer team used a four-goal second half to shut out Indiana 5-0 on Thursday evening. Kara Croone scored two goals, Leena Powell scored one, and Asa Yamazaki and Anna Wilson each netted their first NCAA goals as the Bruins recorded their fifth consecutive shutout victory.

UCLA (9-3-1, 6-1-0 Big Ten) led 1-0 at the half on Yamazaki’s first NCAA goal and then turned it on in the second half, doubling the lead in the 47th minute before scoring three goals in an eight-minute span late in the contest. The Bruins outshot the Hoosiers (4-8-1, 1-6-0) by a 21-4 margin and totaled 14 shots on goal.

“We talked a lot about defending with the ball, making sure we control the game with the ball,” said The Wolfen Family UCLA Women’s Head Soccer Coach Gof Boyoko. “We kept them at four shots, and no shots were dangerous. [We saw] improvements on that side of the ball, and I’m super pleased that we scored five as well and with different goal scorers.”

The Bruins took the opening eight shots of the game, including a six-shot barrage over a three-minute span in which Hoosier goalkeeper Dani Jacobsen made three saves on shots by Oruha Hayashi, Powell and Payten Cooper.

The Bruins broke through in the 32nd minute after a corner kick by Molly Hale was passed short to Grace Shank. Shank’s cross found Yamazaki inside the box, and Yamazaki’s shot got past Jacobsen to the bottom left corner of the net for the first goal of the game. The goal was the junior transfer’s first as a Bruin.

The first goal of the game and the first NCAA goal for Asa Yamazaki! 📺: @BigTenPlus #GoBruins https://t.co/1QXB8WnbmV — UCLA Women's Soccer (@UCLAWSoccer) October 9, 2026

UCLA came out of halftime firing on offense and scored just a minute and a half into the second half. Junior defender Samantha Sanchez sent a perfect cross to the far post, and Powell leaped into the air to head it in for her third goal of the year, doubling the Bruins’ lead to 2-0.

Croone added a big spark halfway through the second half, netting two goals in a two and a half minute span. In the 75th minute, she jumped on an errant pass by the Hoosier defense and dribbled up to gain a one-on-one against Jacobsen in the box. Croone fired with her right and beat the Hoosier goalkeeper to make it 3-0 Bruins. Not even three minutes later, Hayashi sent a through ball from midfield to Croone, who dribbled through Indiana’s offense towards the top of the box, where Jacobsen was positioned. Croone made a slight move that took Jacobsen off her feet trying to make the stop and then slipped past her and fired into the empty net for her first brace of the season and UCLA’s second in the last three games.

TWO GOALS IN TWO MINUTES 🤯🔥 Kara Croone has the brace as No. 10 @UCLAWSoccer takes a 4-0 lead! Subscribe/watch on B1G+ https://t.co/7ImuAc1Ke0 https://t.co/BwrlXzGLhm — Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) October 9, 2026

Wilson joined the goal party in the 85th minute, adding onto the scoring barrage with her first collegiate goal, assisted by Yamazaki.

UCLA goalkeepers Daphne Nakfoor and Mariangela Medina combined for the shutout, each making one save. Nakfoor increased her shutout streak to 502 minutes.

The Bruins recorded their fifth consecutive shutout for the first time since the opening five games of the 2024 season. UCLA’s five goals were the most for the Bruins since a 5-0 win over Rutgers in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game. The 14 Bruin shots on goal were also the most for the team since October 16, 2025 when they had 16 against Iowa.

UCLA returns to action on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1pm to face Illinois. Tickets are available at www.uclabruins.com/tickets.