Bruins Finish Up at 2026 Nuttycombe Invite

MADISON, Wis. – The UCLA cross country squad participated in its biggest race of the 2026 season to date on Friday, Oct. 9, at the Nuttycombe Invitational hosted by Wisconsin at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course, with the Bruin men placing 22nd and the women finishing 27th.

It was by far the largest field so far this year for the Bruins, with 35 squads racing on the men’s side and 33 on the women’s side. The field included a total of 21 ranked teams.

The UCLA men finished with a total of 559 points on Friday to secure the 22nd-place result. Senior Henry Coughlan was the Bruins’ top finisher on the men’s side, turning in an 8K PR of 23:48.2. He was joined in the top-100 by junior Andreas Dybdahl, who clocked in at 23:51.4 to finish 89th. UCLA’s scoring group was rounded out by Everett Capelle (23:57.0, 105th), Arrin Sagiraju (23:58.4, 112th), and Yosef Berhan (24:22.3, 169th).

The Bruins were led on the women’s side by sophomore Evie Marheineke, who ran a 6K time of 20:53.1 to finish 100th. She was followed by fellow sophomore Annie Ivarsson (20:54.8). UCLA’s top-five finishers also included Olivia Foody (21:03.0, 126th), Ailish Hawkins (21:09.9, 144th), and Gretchen Yakaitis (21:11.7, 150th).

New Mexico claimed the team win in the men’s 8K with a total of 59 points. Meshack Kipruto (22:30.1) of Colorado was the individual champion. West Virginia (66 points) won the women’s team title, with Judy Chepkoech (19:19.5) of Florida taking the individual crown.

Men's Individual Results – 8K (UCLA – 22nd, 559 points)

84 – Henry Coughlan, 23:48.2

89 – Andreas Dybdahl, 23:51.4

105 – Everett Capelle, 23:57.0

112 – Arrin Sagiraju, 23:58.4

169 – Yosef Berhan, 24:22.3

190 – Jack Falkowski, 24:34.6

210 – Joshua Chu, 25:04.0

Women's Individual Results – 6K (UCLA – 27th, 627 points)

100 – Evie Marheineke, 20:53.1

107 – Annie Ivarsson, 20:54.8

126 – Olivia Foody, 21:03.0

144 – Ailish Hawkins, 21:09.9

150 – Gretchen Yakaitis, 21:11.7

210 – Ayanna Hickey, 22:26.3

214 – Kaho Cichon, 22:34.3

Men's Team Results (8K, 35 teams)

1 – New Mexico, 59 points

2 – Colorado, 93 points

3 – BYU, 146 points

4 – Arkansas, 208 points

5 – Florida, 221 points

22 – UCLA, 559 points

Women's Team Results (6K, 33 teams)

1 – West Virginia, 66 points

2 – Florida, 111 points

3 – Northern Arizona, 130 points

4 – New Mexico, 157 points

5 – Colorado, 166 points

27 – UCLA, 627 points



2026 UCLA Cross Country Schedule

Oct. 17 – Highlander Invitational (Riverside, Calif.)

Oct. 30 – Big Ten Championship (Madison, Wis.)

Nov. 13 – NCAA Regional (Sacramento, Calif.)

Nov. 21 – NCAA Championship (Terra Haute, Ind.)