Postgame Notes - UCLA vs. Nevada

POSTGAME NOTES

No. 7 UCLA 27, Nevada 0

Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium)

Oct. 31, 2026

Records: UCLA (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten), Nevada (3-5, 2-2 Mountain West)

Up Next: UCLA at Minnesota – Huntington Bank Stadium – Nov. 7, 2026 (9 a.m. PT) – FOX

TEAM NOTES

• UCLA is 8-0 to start a season for the sixth time in program history, and first time since 2005. UCLA hasn’t been 9-0 since 1998.

• Bob Chesney is the first UCLA head coach ever to start his tenure 8-0 (he was previously the first UCLA coach to start his tenure 5-0)

• Coach Chesney has now won 18 consecutive regular season games dating back to 2025

• UCLA recorded its first shutout since Nov. 7, 2015 at Oregon State (W, 41-0)

• It was the Bruins’ first shutout at the Rose Bowl since Nov. 24, 2007 (W, 16-0)

• The Bruins improved to 2-0 all-time against Nevada

• UCLA remains the lone undefeated team in the Big Ten

• As of publication, only three undefeated teams remain in the FBS (UCLA, Miami, Utah)

• The shutout marked the fifth time this year UCLA has shut out a team for an entire half

• H1 vs. San Diego State, H2 at Maryland, H1 vs. Wisconsin, H1 vs. Nevada, H2 vs. Nevada

• UCLA has shut out its opponent in consecutive quarters on nine occasions this season

• Q1-2-3 vs. SDSU, Q3-4 at Maryland, Q2-3 at Oregon, Q1-2 vs. Wisconsin, Q2-3 vs. Michigan State, Q1-2-3-4 vs. Nevada

• UCLA has held its opponent scoreless through three quarters twice this season (also Sept. 12 vs. SDSU)

• UCLA has now held its opponent to seven points or fewer in 11 of 16 halves this year (69%)

• Over its last seven games, UCLA is holding its opponents to a 17-for-86 clip (20%) on third downs. Nevada was 5-for-16 in third-down situations.

• UCLA has held its opponent under 33% on third downs in seven straight games, including four games under 20%

• The Bruins allowed 11 third-down conversions vs. Cal in the season opener; since then they’ve allowed just 17 total over seven games

• UCLA totaled four interceptions, matching a season high. Prior to this season, the Bruins hadn’t had a four-pick game since 2013.

• UCLA had multiple interceptions for the fifth time this year in eight games

• UCLA had 3+ takeaways in a game for the sixth time this season

• UCLA allowed just 176 yards of total offense, which approached the team’s season-best of 156 yards (set last week vs. Michigan State)

• The Bruins have allowed under 200 yards of total offense in back-to-back games, and in four games overall this season

• The Bruins have allowed under 300 yards of total offense in four straight games and six games overall this season

• The Bruins allowed just 65 rushing yards

• UCLA has held its opponent under 100 yards rushing in five games this season (all occurring over the last six games)

• UCLA allowed just 111 passing yards, the team’s fourth-lowest of the year

• The Bruins have held the opponent under 200 passing yards in all but two games (including each of the last five games)

• UCLA scored on all four of its red zone trips.

Individual Notes

QB Ty Dieffenbach

• Scored his first rushing touchdown as a Bruin. It was the fifth of his career (he had four at Cal Poly in 2025).

RB Wayne Knight

• Recorded a 12-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

• He’s now found the end zone at least once in all eight games this season, though his streak of games with a rushing TD did come to an end

• He’s the first Bruin with a TD in eight straight games since Joshua Kelley in 2018

• Coincidentally, Kelley served as Honorary Captain of Saturday’s game

WR Jalen Saint Paul

• Recorded a career-high 52 receiving yards and made a career-long 32-yard catch

WR Semaj Morgan

• Totaled a team-high five receptions

• Led the squad in catches for the sixth time this season over eight games

DE Aiden Gobaira

• Recorded seven tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

• The 3.0 TFLs marked a career high

• All three totals were season highs for Gobaira

DE Sahir West

• Registered a team-high nine tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks

• Led the team in tackling for the first time this season

• All three totals were season highs

DB Derrick Barksdale

• Had a pick-six in the first quarter

• It was UCLA’s third interception return for a touchdown this season

• The interception was his first as a Bruin, and the fifth of his career

DB Scooter Jackson

• Notched his second pick of the season and fifth of his career

LB Jalen Woods

• Recorded his second interception of the season and career

DB Ty Lee

• Recorded his first-career interception

CB Osiris Gilbert

• The sophomore corner made his second-career start, and first as a Bruin

OL Jensen Somerville

• Made his first-career start, opening the game at left tackle for UCLA