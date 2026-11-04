Women's Tennis Shines at Kramer Club

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. – UCLA women’s tennis logged a 10-2 overall record across two days of Dennis Rizza Intercollegiate Classic at Jack Kramer Club singles and doubles matches. The event, which utilized a hidden-dual format, was held from Oct. 30-Nov. 1. The Bruins faced off with players from Long Beach State and UC Santa Barbara.
UCLA’s Kayla Chung posted a team-best 4-0 overall record. Olivia Center, Polina Marakhtanova and Rona Rugara each went 3-1.
Center and Marakhtanova beat their Long Beach State counterparts in straight sets on Day 1 of singles play. Chung and Rugara were each pushed into third-set, 10-point tiebreakers before narrowly prevailing. Chung outlasted Thea Jagare 5-7, 6-1, 1-0(8). Center/Chung recorded a 6-3 victory opposite Diana De Simone/Elen Jantacova in doubles action.
Day 2 versus UCSB saw Chung and Marakhtanova go the distance en route to singles wins. Marakhtanova downed Lily Pradkin by a 2-6, 6-4, 1-0(11) margin. Rugara, meanwhile, rolled to a 7-5, 6-2 decision over My-Anh Holmes. The two also teamed to take down Pradkin/Marianne Angel Gonzalez 6-4. Chung had a quicker doubles contest, teaming with Center to win a 6-1 result.
The Bruins continue the fall portion of their schedule Thursday at the ITA Conference Masters Championships in Rome, Ga. and the ITA Sectional Championships, which will be held at USC’s David X. Marks Tennis Stadium. Play concludes from both sites Sunday.
Tennis Tournament Results
Dennis Rizza Intercollegiate Classic
10/30-11/1/2026 at Jack Kramer Club (Rolling Hills Estates, CA)
Singles competition
Day 1
Polina Marakhtanova (UCLA) def. Diana De Simone (Long Beach State) 6-2, 6-0
Olivia Center (UCLA) def. Pamela Badillo (Long Beach State) 6-3, 7-5
Kayla Chung (UCLA) def. Thea Jagare (Long Beach State) 5-7, 6-1, 1-0 (10-8)
Rona Rugara (UCLA) def. Elen Jantacova (Long Beach State) 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6)
Day 2
Polina Marakhtanova (UCLA) def. Lily Pradkin (UC Santa Barbara) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (13-11)
M. Angel Gonzalez (UC Santa Barbara) def. Olivia Center (UCLA) 6-4, 7-5
Kayla Chung (UCLA) def. Shachf Liebermann (UC Santa Barbara) 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-5)
Rona Rugara (UCLA) def. My-Anh Holmes (UC Santa Barbara) 7-5, 6-2
Doubles competition
Day 1
Pamela Badillo/Thea Jagare (Long Beach State) def. Polina Marakhtanova/Rona Rugara (UCLA) 6-2
Olivia Center/Kayla Chung (UCLA) def. Diana De Simone/Elen Jantacova (Long Beach State) 6-3
Day 2
Polina Marakhtanova/Rona Rugara (UCLA) def. M. Angel Gonzalez/Lily Pradkin (UC Santa Barbara) 6-4
Olivia Center/Kayla Chung (UCLA) def. My-Anh Holmes/Shachf Liebermann (UC Santa Barbara) 6-1