Men's Tennis Heads to Desert for ITA West Sectional Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Four members of the UCLA men’s tennis team are vying for NCAA Championship berths this week at the ITA West Sectional Championship. Arizona State hosts the event at Scottsdale Ranch Park & Tennis Center starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday.
Six singles players from each section (Central, East, South and West) qualify for the NCAA singles tournament. All four semifinalists and two quarterfinal playoff winners take the spots. Three pairs advance to the doubles draw: champion, finalist and third place. Thirty-two singles players and 16 doubles teams are competing.
Top seed Rudy Quan, Cassius Chinlund, Andy Nguyen and Emon van Loben Sels are in the singles field. The partnership of Quan/van Loben Sels is seeded fourth in doubles.
ITA WEST SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP (SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.)
Singles Main Draw
32 - (1) Rudy Quan vs. Ferran Redza (Santa Clara) – 12 p.m. PT
32 – Andy Nguyen vs. Zoran Ludoski (Arizona) – 12 p.m. PT
32 – Emon van Loben Sels vs. Lukas Maskow (Santa Clara) – 1:30 p.m. PT
32 – Cassius Chinlund vs. Niels Villard (Arizona State) – 1:30 p.m. PT
Doubles Main Draw
16 – (4) Rudy Quan/Emon van Loben Sels vs. Sep de Visser/Timo de Visser (Idaho State) – 10 a.m. PT