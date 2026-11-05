Women's Tennis Continues Fall at Two Events

LOS ANGELES – All eight members of the UCLA women’s tennis team are in action this week at two events on opposite coasts. Play from the ITA Conference Masters Championships in Rome, Ga. and the ITA West Sectional Championship on USC’s campus start Thursday and continue through Sunday.
Conference Masters is being held at Rome Tennis Center. The four singles semifinalists and the two doubles finalists punch their NCAA Championship tickets.
Additionally, six singles players from each section (Central, East, South and West) qualify for the NCAA singles tournament. All four semifinalists and two quarterfinal playoff winners take the spots. Three pairs advance to the doubles draw: champion, finalist and third place. Thirty-two singles players and 16 doubles teams are competing.
The doubles pair of Jessica Bernales/Olivia Center is the Bruins’ lone representative at Conference Masters and holds the No. 2 seed. Kate Fakih in singles and Fakih/Mayu Crossley in doubles are the West Sectional’s top seeds. Kayla Chung/Ahmani Guichard and Polina Marakhtanova/Rona Rugara are also in the doubles field.
ITA CONFERENCE MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS (ROME, GA.)
Doubles Main Draw
32 – (2) Jessica Bernales/Olivia Center vs. Aryana Bartlett/Gabby Goyins (North Florida) – 2 p.m. PT
ITA WEST SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP (LOS ANGELES)
Singles Main Draw
32 - (1) Kate Fakih vs. Karolina Kozakova (Washington)
Doubles Main Draw
16 – (1) Mayu Crossley/Kate Fakih vs. Hinata Furutani/Juliet Santitto (Oregon)
16 – Kayla Chung/Ahmani Guichard vs. Dani Borruel/Lexi Wolf (USC)
16 – Polina Marakhtanova/Rona Rugara vs. Maria Garcia/Ciara Moore (Arizona)