No. 5 UCLA Remains Unbeaten After 34-20 Win at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS - A pair of fourth quarter 75-yard touchdown passes from Ty Dieffenbach to Aidan Mizell broke open a tie game, leading No. 5 UCLA to a 34-20 victory at Minnesota's Huntington Bank Stadium. The Bruins (9-0, 6-0 in the Big Ten) remain the lone undefeated team in the Big Ten.

Dieffenbach threw for a career-high 303 yards on 8-of-16 passing with three touchdowns, and Mizell collected a career-best two touchdowns and 150 receiving yards. Running back Wayne Knight recorded his fifth 100-yard game of the season, rushing for 109 yards and one touchdown.

Nearly two dozen Bruins collected tackles in a defense-by-committee effort. Linebacker Jalen Woods recorded a game-high and career-high-tying 11 tackles, and Scooter Jackson nabbed a fourth-quarter interception to help seal the victory. UCLA held Minnesota to 296 yards and just 91 on the ground.

The Bruins jumped out to a 10-0 first quarter lead. A 54-yard pass from Dieffenbach to Semaj Morgan got the Bruins down the field for a 37-yard field goal by Mateen Bhaghani on the first drive. Minnesota drove down to the UCLA 38 on its first possession, but on fourth-and-2, the Gophers opted to attempt a 56-yard field goal that went right ride. UCLA scored quickly on the next drive, with Knight bursting past an oncoming defender to the left corner of the end zone for his 15th touchdown of the season.

The Gophers (5-4, 3-3) faced another fourth-and-short at the start of the second quarter and got the first down at the UCLA 30, eventually scoring on a two-yard touchdown run by Darius Taylor to trim UCLA's lead to 10-7.

Two turnovers in the final five minutes of the half led to a tie game at the half. The Bruins turned the ball over on downs after being stopped on fourth-and-2 at the Minnesota 27 with five minutes remaining. With 55 seconds on the clock, Dieffenbach was intercepted with 55 seconds left, leading to a 38-yard field goal by Luke Drzewiecki to close the half.

Drzewiecki missed on a 56-yard field goal to start the second half, a big 1-yard tackle for loss by Darold DeNgohe on third-and-3 at the 38 forcing the field goal attempt. Soon after, a Knight 31-yard run got the Bruins down the field, and Dieffenbach hit Noah Fox-Flores for a 27-yard touchdown to put the Bruins ahead once again, 17-10.

The Bruins had an opportunity to build the lead after Troy Leigber blocked a Minnesota punt to give UCLA the ball at the 20. However, a holding call wiped out a touchdown, and Dieffenbach fumbled at the 28.

A downed punt by Minnesota at the one contributed to terrific field position for the Gophers on their next drive, and they capitalized with a 41-yard touchdown drive to tie the game at 17-17 with 12:50 to play.

It took just one play, however, for the Bruins to regain the lead. On the first play from scrimmage, Dieffenbach threw a dime to Mizell for a 75-yard touchdown pass and 24-17 advantage.

After a Minnesota field goal cut into UCLA's lead UCLA's lead, the Bruins answered back immediately with another Mizell 75-yard touchdown catch. Jackson's interception two plays later led to Bhaghani's second field goal of the game and the final score.

UCLA will next host Illinois on Friday, Nov. 13 at Rose Bowl Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale at uclabruins.com/tickets.