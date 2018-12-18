Bruins in the NFL - Week Fifteen

UCLA IN THE NFL – WEEK FIFTEEN
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Derrick Coleman, RB – Played
Josh Rosen
, QB – Started, completed 13 of 22 passes for 132 yards, two interceptions
ATLANTA FALCONS
Takkarist McKinley
, DE – Made two tackles (one solo)
Logan Paulsen, TE – Played
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
, DL – practice squad
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Jordan Lasley
, WR – Inactive
Kenny Young
, LB – Made one solo tackle
BUFFALO BILLS
Conor McDermott
, OT – Played
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Alex Redmond, OL – Started
Aaron Wallace, LB – practice squad
DALLAS COWBOYS
Datone Jones, DL – injured reserve
Xavier Su'a-Filo, OG – Started
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Kenny Clark, DT – Inactive (injured)
Marcedes Lewis, TE – Started
HOUSTON TEXANS
Ka'imi Fairbairn, K – Made all five field goal attempts (41, 32, 53, 49, 40), both PATs, reached endzone on seven of eight kickoffs (five touchbacks)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Eli Ankou
, DT – Inactive
Kai Forbath, PK – Made both field goal attempts (33, 41) and lone PAT
Myles Jack, LB – Started, made six tackles (five solos)
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Austin Roberts
, TE – injured reserve
Scott Quessenberry
, C – Played
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Jake Brendel, C – injured reserve
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Anthony Barr, LB – Started, made team-high seven tackles (five solos), two sacks (15 yards), two TFL, two QB hits
Eric Kendricks, LB – Started, made six tackles (three solos), one sack (12 yards), one QB hit, one TFL, one pass defense
Kevin McDermott, LS – Snapped on two field goal attempts, five PATs, three punts
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Darren Andrews
, WR - reserve/non-football injury
Matthew Slater, WR/KR – Played
NEW YORK GIANTS
Paul Perkins, RB – reserve/non-football injury list
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Kolton Miller
, OT – Started
Eddie Vanderdoes
, DT – reserve/physically unable to perform
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Cassius Marsh, DL – Made one solo tackle
Najee
Toran, OL – practice squad
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Brett Hundley, QB – Did not play
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Caleb Benenoch, OT – Started
TENNESSEE TITANS
Jayon Brown
, LB – Made three tackles (two solos), one pass defense
Matt Dickerson
, DL – Inactive
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Fabian Moreau
, CB – Made one interception (16 yards), one tackle assist, one pass defense