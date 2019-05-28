Men's Basketball Signs Home-and-Home Series With UNLV

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men's basketball team will face UNLV in a home-and-home series beginning this November, it was announced on Tuesday.



UCLA will take on UNLV in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom on Friday, Nov. 15, marking the first time these two programs will have played each other on the hardwood since Nov. 23, 2015, at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. UCLA will face the Runnin' Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on Nov. 17, 2020.



"We're excited to add this home-and-home series with UNLV," said Mick Cronin , The Michael Price Family UCLA Men's Head Basketball Coach. "I have the utmost respect for head coach T.J. Otzelberger and athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois. It's a win-win for both UCLA and UNLV to be able to face each other the next two seasons, and we're looking forward to facing the Runnin' Rebels in Pauley next November."



UCLA has compiled a 5-0 all-time mark against UNLV in a non-conference series that began in 1993. The Bruins have won matchups against UNLV in Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 4, 1993 and Dec. 12, 1998. UCLA also won non-conference contests at UNLV on Dec. 23, 1995 and Dec. 27, 1997. In the most recent meeting, a first-round contest at the 2015 Maui Invitational, UCLA secured a 77-75 victory.



Season tickets for the 2019-20 men's basketball campaign are available now, starting at less than $20 per game. Call (310) 206-5991, email tickets@athletics.ucla.edu, or click here for more information.

