Big Ten Announces 2026-27 Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule

Rosemont, Ill. – UCLA Women’s Basketball has dates set for its 2026-27 Big Ten Conference schedule, the league office announced Wednesday.



The Bruins kick off Big Ten play at Oregon on Sunday, Dec. 6, inside Matthew Knight Arena. UCLA will play 18 conference games during the upcoming women’s basketball season; the Bruins will match up with each conference foe once, and UCLA will see rival USC twice as part of the conference slate.



Television network designations and tip-off times will be announced later this fall.



TICKET INFORMATION

Fans who wish to purchase new season tickets for the 2026-27 season can call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991 or can visit uclabruins.com/tickets to place a deposit now. Fans who place a deposit will have the ability to select locations after existing season ticket members but before the general public on sale. Appointment dates/times will be given based upon the date deposits are placed. For questions and more information, please call UCLA Athletics Sales and Service at (310) 206-5991.



BIG TEN BREAKDOWN

The Bruins will face crosstown rival USC twice and every other team in the conference once during league play. UCLA's nine home contests in conference play will include Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Ohio State and USC.



UCLA's nine road games in Big Ten play next season will include Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Purdue, Rutgers, USC, Washington and Wisconsin.



2026-27 CONFERENCE SCHEDULE



Sunday, Dec. 6 – @ Oregon

Wednesday, Dec. 30 – vs. Northwestern

Saturday, Jan. 2 – vs. Nebraska

Tuesday, Jan. 5 – @ Purdue

Friday, Jan. 8 – @ Indiana

Tuesday, Jan. 12 – vs. Minnesota

Friday, Jan. 15 – vs. Penn State

Thursday, Jan. 21 – @ Rutgers

Sunday, Jan. 24 – @ Maryland

Saturday, Jan. 30 – vs. Illinois

Tuesday, Feb. 2 – vs. Michigan

Sunday, Feb. 7 – vs. USC

Thursday, Feb. 11 – @ Wisconsin

Sunday, Feb. 14 – @ Iowa

Thursday, Feb. 18 – vs. Ohio State

Sunday, Feb. 21 – vs. Michigan State

Thursday, Feb. 25 – @ USC

Sunday, Feb. 28 – @ Washington



UCLA VERSUS BIG TEN TEAMS

vs. Illinois – 3-3

Last meeting: W, 80-67 (Jan. 28, 2026)



vs. Indiana – 4-1

Last meeting: W, 92-48 (Feb. 15, 2026)



vs. Iowa – 4-1

Last meeting: W, 96-45 (Championship game, 2026 Allstate Big Ten Tournament)



vs. Maryland – 5-5

Last meeting: W, 97-67 (Jan. 18, 2026)



vs. Michigan – 6-0

Last meeting: W, 69-66 (Feb. 8, 2026)



vs. Michigan State – 3-2

Last meeting: W, 86-63 (Feb. 11, 2026)



vs. Minnesota – 5-1

Last meeting: W, 80-56 (Sweet 16, 2026 NCAA March Madness Tournament)



vs. Nebraska – 7-3

Last meeting: W, 83-61 (Jan. 11, 2026)



vs. Northwestern – 2-1

Last meeting: W, 80-46 (Jan. 25, 2026)



vs. Ohio State – 8-5

Last meeting: W, 72-62 (Semifinals, 2026 Allstate Big Ten Tournament)



vs. Oregon – 45-37

Last meeting: W, 80-59 (Dec. 7, 2025)



vs. Penn State – 4-1

Last meeting: W, 97-61 (Dec. 31, 2025)



vs. Purdue – 4-2

Last meeting: W, 96-48 (Jan. 21, 2026)



vs. Rutgers – 5-3

Last meeting: W, 86-46 (Feb. 4, 2026)



vs. USC – 56-54

Last meeting: W, 73-50 (March 1, 2026)



vs. Washington – 43-33

Last meeting: W, 78-60 (Quarterfinals, 2026 Allstate Big Ten Tournament)



vs. Wisconsin – 2-0

Last meeting: W, 80-60 (Feb. 22, 2026)