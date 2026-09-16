UCLA Athletics Announces Free Student Tickets for Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball

UCLA Athletics today announced that admission to all regular-season home football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball games are now free for all UCLA students.

The new policy takes effect this Saturday when UCLA hosts Purdue in the Bruins’ Big Ten home opener at the Rose Bowl.

"Our students are the heartbeat of UCLA," said Tim Harris, UCLA CEO and Director of Athletics. "Their passion, energy and pride create an atmosphere that makes a difference for our student-athletes and coaches. We want as many students as possible experiencing UCLA Athletics, supporting their fellow Bruins and helping us build one of the best home environments in college sports. We need our students to show up, be loud, and make a difference.”

Eligible UCLA undergraduate and graduate students will be able to claim complimentary tickets to home football games through their student ticket account beginning on the Monday of each game week. Registration for the Sept. 19 football game against Purdue will open on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Students who previously purchased a 2026-27 Den Pass will receive an automatic refund by Friday, Sept. 25.

In addition to complimentary admission, students will have the opportunity to purchase up to eight guest tickets for each home football game, with the exception of UCLA's game against USC. Details regarding the ticket process for the USC game will be announced at a later date.

Details regarding the men's basketball student ticket request process will be communicated prior to the start of the 2026-27 season.

UCLA Students can take The Rooter Bus to the Rose Bowl on gamedays, an easy, fast and affordable way to get to the game. Single-game passes are available for $15 and a season pass is $60. Passes for The Rooter Bus are available here.

UCLA Athletics continues to make investments in the student experience through initiatives such as Fours Up, Fans First, enhanced student giveaways, expanded rewards opportunities through BruWin Rewards and improvements designed to elevate the gameday atmosphere across Bruins venues.

"We have an exciting team led by Bob Chesney and a lot of momentum surrounding UCLA Athletics," Harris said. "Now it's time for our students to help set the standard. Arrive early. Be loud. Be relentless. We can't wait to see a sea of Bruin Blue at the Rose Bowl this Saturday."

Additional information regarding student ticket claims, guest tickets and men's and women’s basketball procedures will be communicated directly to students in the coming weeks.