UCLA Football Notebook: Bruins Advance to 2-0 With Another Strong Fourth Quarter

Two games into the Bob Chesney era, one trend has become impossible to ignore.

UCLA is finishing games.

The Bruins have outscored opponents 42-10 in the fourth quarter and 73-34 overall while opening the season 2-0 with wins over California and San Diego State. UCLA has scored 42 of its 73 points in the final quarter alone.

That ability to wear down opponents has shown up repeatedly in both victories.

Against California, UCLA outscored the Golden Bears 21-0 in the fourth quarter. A week later against San Diego State, the Bruins broke open a 7-3 game by scoring 21 points in the final 13 minutes.

"You prepare all week,” Bruins head coach Bob Chesney said. “Let's just call it what it is. The plays that we see all week. If you're any good on offense or defense, you're not running those exact same plays that you're preparing for. You get into the second quarter, it settles down quite a bit and then you get in that third quarter and now you know the game that you're really in. And those are all things that I thought our coaches and our players did a really good job of over the past two weeks."

RUSHING ATTACK LEADING THE WAY

Perhaps the biggest reason for UCLA's strong start and even stronger finishes has been a running game that has completely transformed the offense.

Through two games, the Bruins have rushed for 491 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. UCLA’s 10 rushing touchdowns already exceed its total from all of 2025, when the Bruins scored eight rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

The production has come from multiple sources.

Wayne Knight has rushed for 168 yards and six touchdowns. Anthony Woods has added 148 yards and two scores. Jaivian Thomas has contributed 73 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Nico Iamaleava has added 86 rushing yards.

Against San Diego State, UCLA finished with 214 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. The Bruins followed a 277-yard rushing performance at California with another 200-yard effort, marking consecutive 200-yard rushing games to begin a season.

It has been the improved play on the offensive line that has helped lead the way for the Bruins running attack.

The Bruins are averaging 245.5 rushing yards per game, and UCLA offensive lineman Riley Robell credits the group’s chemistry that has come together quickly.

"I feel like this offensive line had a lack of chemistry coming into the season. None of us have ever played together before on a unit."

One reason UCLA has remained effective late in games is the heavy rotation coach Chris Smith employs up front.

Ten offensive linemen saw action against San Diego State. Robell believes those fresh bodies matter.

"Fresh legs. Absolutely it does matter,” Robell said. "At the snap of the football, we start hitting each other and we go until that whistle blows and then, you know, we got to line it up and do it again the next play."

By the fourth quarter, UCLA's depth begins to show.

"With this rotation that we like to run, it definitely opens us up to kind of put a beating on some people in the third and fourth quarter when it comes to it."

WAYNE KNIGHT MAKING HISTORY

No player has made a bigger impact in the season's first two weeks than Knight.

The fifth-year running back rushed for three touchdowns at California, then followed with three more against San Diego State. He became the first Bruin ever to begin his UCLA career with six touchdowns in his first two games.

Offensive lineman Riley Robell has known Knight since their James Madison days and wasn't surprised by the early success.

"Wayne Knight, you know, he's one of my favorite guys, man," Robell said. “That's one of the hardest workers I've ever met. He's gonna get it done. He is Mr. Get it done."

Chesney has repeatedly pointed to the consistency of the running back room, but Knight’s ability to finish runs has stood out through the first two weeks.

“By the fourth quarter, it was Wayne who kind of broke that whole thing open,” Chesney said. “The running backs did a really nice job of finding the space that was created.”

DEFENSE BEARS DOWN

The Bruins' defense has allowed just 34 points through two games and limited opponents to 299.5 yards per game. UCLA is holding teams to 3.4 yards per carry and has generated five sacks and three interceptions.

Linebacker Scott Taylor sees a direct connection between practice and performance.

"We normally end practices with one-on-one compete situational football. So two-minute drill, four-minute drill, stuff like that. I think that that shows up late in games."

Taylor also described the mentality defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler emphasizes when possessions become critical.

"Basically that's the message,” Taylor said. “Just no free lunch. Make them earn everything they get and you know keep fighting."

SEMAJ STEPS UP

While the running game has drawn most of the headlines, UCLA's passing attack found a spark late against San Diego State from Semaj Morgan.

Morgan finished with career highs of six receptions and 73 receiving yards while also adding a 25-yard punt return. He led the Bruins in receiving and produced several key catches during UCLA's decisive fourth-quarter touchdown drive.

"By the end of the game we started to hit our stride with our receivers,” Chesney said. “And Semaj was a big part of that.”

PURDUE BRINGS A NEW CHALLENGE

The Bruins now turn their attention to Purdue and their Big Ten opener.

The Boilermakers arrive in Pasadena averaging 40.0 points and 489.0 total yards per game. Quarterback Ryan Browne has thrown for 646 yards and completed 77.5 percent of his passes, while running back Fame Ijeboi has rushed for 201 yards and four touchdowns.

Purdue also has three receivers with at least 83 receiving yards. The Boilermakers rank among the Big Ten’s most productive offenses early in the season, averaging 337.5 passing yards and converting 52 percent of their third-down opportunities.

"Well, the quarterback, first of all, is kind of where it all starts,” Chesney said about Purdue’s offense.

He also highlighted Purdue's running game.

"There's a guy that they should try to get it to, which they do about 25 to 30 times a game is [Fame Ijeboi]. He is as downhill and square as he possibly can be."

Taylor sees similarities between San Diego State and Purdue, but with additional challenges.

"They do a lot more gap scheme run kind of like San Diego and then their ability to play action pass and move the pocket is really impressive."

After two weeks, UCLA has established an identity built around physical running, defensive pressure and fourth-quarter execution.

Saturday will provide the Bruins their first Big Ten test and another opportunity to see how that identity translates into conference play.