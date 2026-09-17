Men's Tennis to Begin Fall at ITA All-American Championships

UCLA men’s tennis is set to start the fall, individual portion of its 2026-27 schedule Saturday at the ITA-All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla. The Michael D. Case Tennis Center will host, with action continuing through Sept. 27.



Seven Bruins have been selected to pre-qualifying, qualifying and main draw singles and doubles fields. The pre-qualifying rounds are set for Saturday and Sunday. Qualifying rounds follow Monday and Tuesday. Main draw matches kick off Sept. 23 and wrap up four days later.



Cassius Chinlund, Nav Dayal, Andy Nguyen, Bengt Reinhard and Lev Seidman will represent UCLA in pre-qualifying singles play. The doubles pairs of Nguyen/Reinhard and Chinlund/Seidman are alternates for pre-qualifying doubles. Rudy Quan and Emon van Loben Sels have already earned spots in the singles main draw.



Overlapping with the Bruins’ ITA All-Americans trip is the Sherwood Collegiate Cup, which runs from Sept. 25-27 at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif. At the event in 2025, Chinlund and Reinhard picked up their first career singles and doubles wins.



UCLA enters 2026-27 with three players in the ITA preseason rankings. No. 22 van Loben Sels, No. 29 Spencer Johnson and No. 49 Quan are on the singles list. The doubles pair of Johnson/van Loben Sels is slotted at No. 13.



2026 UCLA MEN’S TENNIS FALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 19-27 – ITA All-American Championships (Tulsa, Okla. / Michael D. Case Tennis Center)

Sept. 25-27 – Sherwood Collegiate Cup (Thousand Oaks, Calif. / Sherwood Country Club)

Oct. 9-11 – UC Santa Barbara Fall Classic (Santa Barbara, Calif. / Arnhold Tennis Center)

Oct. 15-20 – ITA Regional Championships (Malibu, Calif. / Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center)

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 – Dennis Rizza Intercollegiate Classic at Jack Kramer Club (Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. / Jack Kramer Club)

Nov. 5-8 – ITA Sectional Championships (Scottsdale, Ariz. / Scottsdale Ranch Park & Tennis Center)

Nov. 5-8 – ITA Conference Masters Championships (Rome, Ga. / Rome Tennis Center)

Nov. 17-22 – NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships (Athens, Ga. / Dan Magill Tennis Complex)



