No. 1 Men's Water Polo Readies for First Taste of Tournament Play

The top-ranked UCLA men’s water polo team will try to improve upon its 8-0 start this weekend, when it travels to Stanford, Calif. for the Overnght MPSF Invitational. Sixteen teams in all will be in action, starting Friday and continuing through Sunday. All games will be streamed by Overnght, while 6-8 Sports is set to provide live stats. The Bruins open up Friday (2 p.m. PT) against Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (1-5) and will play four games regardless of its results at Avery Aquatic Center. Also in the field are No. 2 USC, No. 3 Stanford and No. 4 California.
SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE
Opponent: Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Venue: Anteater Aquatics Complex (Irvine, Calif.)
Date: Friday, Sept. 18
Time: 2 p.m. PT
Watch ($): https://www.overnght.com/event/69eeebd0-d9f6-4d02-8a3d-c873f75d29ff?src=card
Live Stats: scores.6-8sports.com/scoreboard
Action continues through Sunday. Each of the 16 participating team will play four games, with two of them coming on Saturday. For the complete schedule and information regarding tickets, CLICK HERE. Overnght is set to stream every game and live stats will be provided on 6-8 Sports throughout the tournament.
SERIES HISTORY
Series vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps: UCLA leads 18-0
Most Recent vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps: UCLA won 16-3 on Sept 3, 2022
UCLA has won three consecutive Overnght MPSF Invitational championships. The Bruins in 2025 defeated Redlands, UC Davis, Stanford and California at Spieker Aquatics Center to complete their three-peat. UCLA beat Cal 11-9 in the championship game, with Ryder Dodd (five goals) and Chase Dodd (three) combining for eight goals. Nate Tauscher stopped 11 shots in the cage and added two steals.
LAST TIME OUT
UCLA won three games across two days back in Southern California, taking down No. 13 UC Irvine (Sept. 11, 16-14) on the road before earning a home sweep of No. 14 UC Santa Barbara (13-9) and No. 15 LMU (24-12) the next day. Ryder Dodd led the Bruins with nine goals, including a game-high four at UCI. UCLA trailed 3-2 in that game before scoring six consecutive times. The Bruins never trailed on Day 2. Jack Merrill starred during the doubleheader, totaling three goals against UCSB and four versus LMU. Luka Gladović also scored four goals in the LMU game. Harper Gardner (15 saves) and Nate Tauscher (14) were UCLA’s primary goalkeepers.
LEAGUE LEADERS
Through eight games, a number of Bruins rank statistically among the MPSF’s top players. Ben Liechty is first in points (38) and assists (23). Frederico Jucá Carsalade is tied for second in steals (13). Marcell Szécsi is tied for second in earned exclusions (23). Ryder Dodd is third in goals (17), tied for fourth in sprint wins (seven) and tied for first in sprint win percentage (100%). Harper Gardner is third in saves (41).
BRUINS IN THE RANKINGS
UCLA remained atop the CWPA Varsity Top 20 after Week 3 of play. The Bruins collected 97 voting points. The top five teams have stayed in their positions since release of the preseason poll, with No. 2 USC (96 points), No. 3 Stanford (90), No. 4 California (85) and No. 5 Fordham (84) on UCLA’s heels. For the full Week 3 rankings, CLICK HERE.
BRUINS TOP PRESEASON POLLS
UCLA entered 2026 ranked No. 1 in the CWPA Varsity Top 20. The Bruins also topped the MPSF Preseason Coaches’ Poll. USC, Stanford and California rounded out the top four on each list. The Bruins received eight of 11 first-place votes in the MPSF poll, with USC collecting the other three. UCLA won the league’s regular-season title in 2025, with USC prevailing in the MPSF Championship Tournament. The Bruins ultimately sat atop the final CWPA rankings as NCAA champions. They held that spot in 10 of 16 installments.
LOOKING BACK ON 2025
UCLA men’s water polo captured its program’s 14th NCAA championship and No. 125 for the UCLA athletic department in 2025, capping the run with an instant classic against top-seeded USC at Stanford’s Avery Aquatic Center. The Bruins defeated their crosstown rival, which won the MPSF Championship Tournament 14 days earlier, in an 11-10 result sealed by Most Outstanding Player Frederico Jucá Carsalade’s buzzer-beating goal. They finished 27-2 on the year, avenging a pair of losses to the Trojans. It was a record-setting campaign for UCLA, which shattered its program record with 497 goals. Ryder Dodd led the MPSF with 98 of them and repeated as the Peter J. Cutino Award winner and the ACWPC Player of the Year.
BACK FOR MORE
The Bruins return 20 members of their 2025 NCAA championship team, led by four ACWPC All-America honorees. Junior attacker Ryder Dodd, who has twice swept the national player-of-the-year awards while scoring 200 career goals (98 in 2025), leads the way. Joining him is fifth-year attacker Frederico Jucá Carsalade, the reigning NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player who piled up 35 goals, 37 assists and 36 steals in 2025. The league leaders in earned exclusions, junior utility Peter Castillo (76), and assists, senior utility Ben Liechty (63), also return. UCLA, which found the back a program-record 497 times in 2025, brings back seven of its top eight goal scorers.
DECORATED DODD
Ryder Dodd was named the 2026 Peter J. Cutino Award winner during a ceremony June 6 at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The Cutino Award is presented annually to the best collegiate men's player and the best collegiate women's player. Dodd earned the honor over fellow finalists Robert López Duart and Mihailo Vukazic, both of USC. Dodd, who also won the Cutino Award in 2024, became the first Bruin to repeat as winner since Sean Kern collected the first two in 1999 and 2000. Nicolas Saveljic (2020) and Garrett Danner (2015) have also been bestowed the prestigious honor following standout seasons at UCLA. A Long Beach, Calif. native, Dodd has swept college water polo's player-of-the-year awards twice. He was previously named ACWPC Player of the Year, a national honor, and MPSF Player of the Year to recognize his stellar 2025 campaign. Dodd was also tabbed a first-team ACWPC All-American for the second time.
WHO’S NEW?
Nine new Bruins – five freshmen and four transfers – join the fold in 2026. Serbian utility Luka Gladović (Belgrade, Serbia/VMŠSS “Milutin Milankovic”) brings senior national team experience into his first collegiate season. He was Most Valuable Player of the 2023 LEN European U17 Championships. Attacker Connor Colman (Seal Beach, Calif./JSerra Catholic HS), attacker Flynn Guenther (Redondo Beach, Calif./Mira Costa HS) and utility Tristan Tucker (Moraga, Calif./Miramonte HS) all helped Team USA claim silver at the 2026 World Aquatics U18 Championships. Utility Andrew Wallace (Tiburon, Calif./Tamalpais HS) rounds out the quintet. UC Santa Barbara transfer attacker Danilo Dragović (Budva, Montenegro/JU SMŠ “Danilo Kis”) logged a Big West-best 83 total points in 2025 and received ACWPC All-America honorable mention the year prior as a freshman. Also coming in is a trio of Stanford transfers: attacker Chase McFarland (Berkeley, Calif./Berkeley HS), defender Jack Merrill (Old Greenwich, Conn./Rye Country Day School) and goalkeeper Griffen Price (San Carlos, Calif./Sacred Heart Preparatory). McFarland totaled 52 goals in three seasons of action with the Cardinal, while Merrill scored 25 in two. Price stopped 176 shots across 28 games in the cage.
LENDING A HAND
Adam Wright completed his coaching staff Aug. 17 with the hirings of assistant coach Jake Liechty and assistant coach/technical coordinator Kyle Boal. Assistant coach Nico Tierney remains from the 2025 NCAA championship-winning team. Liechty joins the Bruins following seven seasons at UC Irvine, including the final two as an assistant coach. He helped guide his alma mater to a combined 33-21 record on the pool deck. Liechty added USA Water Polo to his coaching résumé in 2026, helped the U18 team win silver at the 2026 World Aquatics Championships. Boal moves to the bench from his role of director of operations, which he held for UCLA’s men’s and women’s water polo programs following his graduation from the school in 2023. In addition to handling day-to-day logistics, he played direct parts in travel, scheduling, budgeting and equipment. UCLA water polo’s external reach factored into Boal’s duties, as well, through fundraising, social media and NIL coordination. He also oversaw the hiring, training and development of student managers.
THE WRIGHT STUFF
Already a member of both the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame and the USA Water Polo Hall of Fame, head coach Adam Wright added to his lengthy résumé in 2025. The UCLA’s men’s water polo program captured its second NCAA championship in as many years, beating crosstown rival USC in an 11-10 thriller, and sixth with Wright at the helm. He has now helped collect 11 total NCAA water polo titles for his alma mater: six as the men’s head coach (2014, 2015 2017, 2020, 2024 and 2025), three as a men’s player (1996, 1999 and 2000), one as the women’s head coach (2024) and one as a women’s assistant coach (2009). Wright in 2025 also earned his fifth MPSF Coach of the Year honor — and third in a row — as well as his fifth ACWPC National Coach of the Year selection. He boasts a 405-70 (77-26 in MPSF play) record in his 18th season on the men’s side and was 172-42 (36-13) over eight with the women.